Wolters Kluwer : Invited to Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority Advisory Roundtable Focused on Building U.K. Financial Sector Operational Resilience

Wolters
Kluwer’s Compliance Program Management (CPM) business has been
invited to take part in a major industry roundtable devoted to
discussing strategies for building operational resilience in the U.K.’s
financial services sector.
The advisory roundtable, jointly organized by The Bank of England and
the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), takes place today and
includes Partner level participants from some of the biggest law firms,
consultancies and accounting firms. Wolters Kluwer is the sole
technology provider taking part in the event and will be providing
expertise relating to operational risk implications.
In July 2018 the FCA and Bank of England released a joint discussion
paper on Operational Resilience. They are now running a series of events
to support the discussion paper, including this advisory roundtable.
The paper envisages that boards and senior management can achieve better
standards of operational resilience through increased focus on setting,
monitoring and testing specific impact tolerances for key business
services which define the level of disruption that could be tolerated.
“The challenges for operational resilience have become even more
demanding given a hostile cyber environment and large scale
technological changes. As recent disruptive events illustrate,
operational resilience is a vital part of protecting the U.K.’s
financial system, institutions and consumers,” the regulators said at
the time.
Representing Wolters Kluwer at the roundtable will be Brian Gregory,
Vice President, Non-Financial Risk/Governance, Risk and Compliance,
EMEA, for Wolters Kluwer’s CPM business.
The decision to take part in the event is part of Wolters Kluwer’s
ongoing commitment to contribute regulatory and operational risk
insights to the industry as a whole. “This advisory roundtable provides
a great opportunity to hear directly from the leading lights that are
contributing to this most important of subjects,” commented Gregory.
“Key questions up for discussion include what are participants’ views on
the proposed focus on continuity of business services? I will also be
exploring whether a service rather than systems-based approach
represents a significant change for firms and financial markets
infrastructures (FMI) firms compared with existing practice.”
A Chartered Accountant by background, Gregory is a former auditor for
Enrst & Young. His wide experience in the financial services technology
industry includes senior director positions at Oracle and risk
management leadership positions at IBM. He joined Wolters Kluwer in June
2015 and is responsible for the overall financial and market success in
EMEA for Wolters Kluwer’s CPM business.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with
solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal
obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better
business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert
services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal
operations management, banking product compliance, and banking
regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
