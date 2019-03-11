Wolters Kluwer : Kluwers CT Corporation Wins a Stevie Award for Customer Service

Log in
WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
03/11/2019

Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation announced today that it earned a Bronze level Stevie® Award for Front Line Customer Service Team of the Year. This award recognizes the dedicated, expert CT Corporation customer service teams that businesses rely on to help proactively manage their complex corporate legal compliance requirements. As part of our managed service offering, our customer service professionals partner with corporations to proactively track and manage their critical compliance requirements related to their legal entities, annual reports and business licenses.

'We are delighted that the Stevie Awards has recognized our commitment to providing customers with dedicated teams of service experts that understand the legal regulatory landscape and make it easy to maintain compliance,' said Jennifer Cronin, Vice President of Customer Service of Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation. 'This award reflects CT's mission to help companies maintain compliance in over 75,000+ federal, state and local jurisdictions.'

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition.

In 2018, Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation won a series of awards including: Best New Product of the Year (Enterprise) by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business for its UCC Filing Hub solution; a Golden Bridge award for Innovation of the Year from Industries All over the World for UCC Filing Hub; a Golden Bridge Award for New Products and Services (Legal) for hCue Org Charts; Best Legal Product & Service Provider and Most Innovative Legal Document Filing Solution by Corporate Vision magazine's Business Innovator Awards; The Recorder's Best Entity Management System; and a Stevie Award in the Business-to-Business Services category for hCue Org Charts.

For over 125 years, CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:49:05 UTC
