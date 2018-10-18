Wolters Kluwer : Land Bank of Taiwan’s Singapore Branch Selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting

Land Bank of Taiwan’s Singapore Branch has chosen Wolters
Kluwer’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting to provide its regulatory
reporting software, allowing the bank to comply with the upcoming
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Notice 610 requirements.
OneSumX Regulatory Reporting uses a single source of data to ensure
consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes the firm’s
Regulatory Update Service. This unique service is maintained by Wolters
Kluwer experts who actively monitor regulation in approximately 30
countries.
The scope of new proposals in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s
overhaul of the MAS 610 reporting regime for banks has been far reaching
with banks now preparing to meet the new obligations. The core set of
returns that banks file to the Monetary Authority of Singapore are being
revised to require information at a far more granular level beginning
next year. In fact, the number of data elements that firms have to
report will rise from about 4,000 to approximately 300,000.
Consequently, banks active in the country are updating their
infrastructure to comply with the regulatory developments.
“As banks address the ever increasing complexity and granularity of MAS
reporting requirements, regulatory compliance management is now top of
mind,” commented Rainer Fuchsluger, Managing Director for Wolters
Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business in the Asia Pacific region.
“Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting helps banks automate
MAS reporting in a manner which not only meets external compliance, but
also generates greater transparency internally, allowing for reduction
of regulatory risk as well as enhanced management information. We look
forward to working with Land Bank of Taiwan on the implementation.”
Wolters Kluwer’s Finance, Risk & Reporting business is a global market
leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and
reporting solutions, supporting regulated financial institutions in
meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of
directors. It receives frequent independent recognition of its
excellence and innovation. Notably, in July 2018, Risk
magazine awarded Wolters Kluwer its coveted Regulatory Reporting System
of The Year Award and Central
Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting its
Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Both awards
celebrate success in the field globally.
Leading financial services firms from across the world have implemented
the company’s award winning OneSumX solution for integrated Regulatory
Reporting, Risk and Finance. Major financial services providers that
have recently announced their use of Wolters Kluwer solutions include
ABN AMRO, SME Development Bank Malaysia Berhad, Bahrain Middle East
Bank, Bank of Beirut, China Merchants Bank, China Everbright Bank, LGT
and Nordea.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance,
Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with
solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal
obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and
produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of
technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity
compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and
banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL) is a global leader in information services
and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk
and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017
annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen
aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries,
maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people
worldwide.
