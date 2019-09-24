Log in
Wolters Kluwer : Legal Expert to Lead Session during National Payroll Week

09/24/2019 | 10:12am EDT

A leading labor and employment expert will address legal concerns around opioids and marijuana in the workplace at American Payroll Association Chapter conference

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that one of its leading labor and employment experts will lead a discussion on legal concerns around marijuana and opioids in the workplace at the upcoming New York Metropolitan Chapter of the American Payroll Association conference.

Pamela Wolf, J.D., a senior employment law analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will present a session titled, 'Legal Concerns: Opioids and Marijuana in the Workplace.' The session will cover the changing legal and business compliance landscape surrounding marijuana and opioid use, as well as the potential impacts of use and abuse of these substances in the workplace. Wolf will provide practical information, best practices for handling at-risk employees, employment policy considerations, and a real-life scenario to help equip business professionals with useful resources to properly handle legal concerns around these issues.

'As the impacts of the opioid crisis continue to unfold, and as rules around medical and recreational marijuana use continue to evolve at the state level, business professionals are encountering a minefield of complex and potentially perilous legal issues in the workplace,' said Wolf. 'I am pleased to present this session at the American Payroll Association to shed light on these highly complex legal concerns to help business professionals effectively respond to the challenges around substance use and abuse.'

Pamela Wolf, J.D. has been with Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S since 2005. Wolf tracks and analyzes employment law issues, including White House and federal agency developments, federal regulations, court decisions, state and federal legislation, and labor and employment trends.

Wolf will present 'Legal Concerns: Opioids and Marijuana in the Workplace' at the National Payroll Week gathering on September 13 for the New York Metropolitan Chapter of the American Payroll Association. To learn more about the event, visit: http://apanewyorkmetro.com/national-payroll-week

As a leading provider of deep domain content and solutions for labor and employment law and corporate compliance professionals, Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content within this complex practice area. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations, expert analysis, and more than 42,000 arbitration awards creating one of the most robust online libraries for labor and employment law research. The platform also includes Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and SmartTasks.

To learn more about the newly enhanced Labor & Employment Law portfolio, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/labor-and-employment-law/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
