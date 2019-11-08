Wolters Kluwer : Lien Solutions Business Wins Two BIG Awards for Business

Continued Accolades for Product Innovation Mark Record Year of Industry Recognition

Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions has earned two 2019 BIG Awards for Business for product innovations it developed on behalf of financial services client firms. Lien Solutions was honored with BIG (Business Intelligence Group) Awards for its Portfolio Sync and its iLien Motor Vehicle solutions. Both products are part of iLien, Lien Solutions' flagship product, and each provides lenders with enhanced operational functionality via an industry-leading SaaS platform.

This marks the second industry accolade for Portfolio Sync this year, and the fifth industry recognition for iLien Motor Vehicle. The BIG Awards for Business were launched in 2012 and recognize innovation in all major industry verticals, offering companies, their products, people and tactics the opportunity to be globally recognized by panels of business veterans and leaders.

Product of the Year, Banking: iLien Motor Vehicle : This solution delivers a single point of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. It helps automate, streamline and connect lenders' organizational workflows, improving the vehicle titling process and the ongoing management of vehicle titles. Supported by Lien Solutions' extensive experience in commercial lien management, the solution simplifies vehicle lien and title management for vehicle and equipment lenders.

New Product of the Year, Financial Solutions: Portfolio Sync: This first-of-its-kind automated lien management solution was designed for Lien Solutions clients who utilize multiple methods to submit Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings. Overlooked or incorrect filings can lead to vulnerabilities; Portfolio Sync provides full visibility into a lender's lien portfolio and identifies potential issues that may require action to maintain and protect security interests.

'This industry recognition speaks to the outstanding work done by our teams, whose relentless focus on creating an optimal customer experience led to these innovations,' said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions. 'Moreover, today's accolades would not be possible without the contributions of many key customers. Their critical product input-from pilot phase to current state-has resulted in products that simplify lenders' processes, reduce manual work, enhance accuracy, and speed transaction times to the delight of customers.'

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' award-winning, flagship iLien solution is a web-based SaaS tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view UCC and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. iLien offers comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders' ability to holistically view lien portfolios, help them mitigate risk and improve the quality and efficiency of their operations.

