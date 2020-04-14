Wolters Kluwer : Lien Solutions Delivers Technology Solution to Navigate Loan Complexities Resulting from CARES Act

Business Entity Search for CARES Act will help lenders ensure compliance and risk mitigation

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions has responded to urgent client needs and established a technology solution specifically designed to help U.S. lenders navigate the influx of business loan applications, and associated compliance and risk mitigation requirements, resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution, offered by Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions business, conducts bulk/batch corporate identity searches to verify the business status of potential borrowers. The report can be updated multiple times a day and can scale to high levels of loan applications in the coming weeks.

The CARES Act is an approximately $2 trillion coronavirus response bill intended to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. With approximately $377 billion earmarked for small businesses via the Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the Small Business Administration, some banks have already reported tens of thousands of commercial loan applications, each requiring specific due diligence to determine whether the borrower meets loan guidelines outlined under the CARES Act.

The Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution allows lenders to outsource complex manual processes at high volume to help them service the rapid increase in applications and maximize their opportunity to lend to businesses that need relief. In addition to offering this solution to meet client requirements, the company is regularly updating lenders about state, county, and department of motor vehicle service interruptions on its dedicated Covid 19 Jurisdictional Update webpage.

“Our financial institution clients need to vet borrowers and deliver loans that will keep businesses afloat during this unprecedented situation, and we are on hand to support them,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions. “The Business Entity Search for CARES Act solution helps streamline the process to access CARES Act funds and keep our economy moving. We are pleased to be able to respond to vital market needs by providing this solution, which also helps ensure the necessary compliance and risk mitigation measures.”

Business Entity Search for CARES Act is one of several solutions launched by Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) division in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These include Paycheck Protection Program supported by TSoftPlus™, which helps banks and credit unions process loans to support small businesses with payroll funding, and the COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins, which aggregates COVID-19 related global regulatory changes, orders, notices and other informational updates for the financial services industry. The division has also launched a COVID-19 resource center to provide businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates.

The Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions product suite includes iLien, a SaaS platform that serves a crucial purpose during this time of social distancing and work-from-home protocols. iLien provides one-stop access to more than 3,000 U.S. jurisdictions at the state and county level. The solution allows bank employees to search electronic records, and retrieve bankruptcy and litigation filings, corporate entity records, judgements, and existing federal and state tax liens. Because iLien is web-based, it can be accessed by any member of a lender’s staff and from anywhere.

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, part of the company’s GRC division, is the leading technology and service provider of comprehensive lien management, debtor due diligence, monitoring, and risk management solutions to financial professionals. The iLien suite of products addresses solutions for asset-backed loans, real-estate, and vehicle title processing and management to help simplify complexity in lien lifecycle management, resulting in more confident lending decisions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

