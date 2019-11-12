Wolters Kluwer : Names the Winner of its 2019 Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Analytics Award

Sean Simmons of Citi honored at 23rd Annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium

Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business today named Sean Simmons, Director of CRA Analysis at Citi, as the 2019 honoree of its Alfredo deHaas Excellence in Analytics Award. The award, which recognizes a banking professional who “excels in leveraging data to demonstrate his or her institution’s commitment to regulatory compliance,” was presented at the company’s 23rd annual CRA & Fair Lending Colloquium at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes, Orlando, Fla.

Named after longtime Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) analyst Alfredo deHaas of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. in San Francisco, the award is meant “to trumpet the ‘unsung heroes’ who embody Alfredo's passion and spirit for championing the creative and thoughtful use of data.”

Simmons was selected by a committee of veteran compliance professionals from the banking industry for his professionalism and commitment to excellence in data analytics. The committee cited his spearheading a number of innovative CRA analyses and performance reporting methodologies that have elevated Citi’s CRA management program by creating and instituting enhanced oversight, monitoring, goal setting, and performance procedures.

“Since joining Citi in 2014 to direct our CRA Analysis team, Sean Simmons set out to differentiate himself and his team, displaying passion and creativity when performing CRA analysis and finding innovative solutions to analytically difficult problems,” said Lloyd W. Brown, II, Citi’s Corporate CRA Officer. “Demonstrating his deep interest and aptitude in metrics and trends, Simmons was instrumental in enhancing the methodology used in Citi’s internal, automated assessment tool that translates CRA regulatory requirements into quantitative performance measures for various business lines across the bank. Simmons is regarded across Citi as a subject matter expert and trusted partner for ‘all things CRA.’”

Most notably, Simmons took up the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s call to demonstrate that banking services are not only effectively provided through branches, but also through alternative systems. His analysis of Citi's alternative systems for delivering banking services was instrumental in Citi attaining the elusive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act performance rating on the Service Test in its most recent CRA exam. In over 25 years of CRA evaluations, Citi has only twice achieved the feat of “Outstanding” ratings on all three tests (Lending, Investment, and Service tests). Simmons’ zeal for CRA analysis across the industry also led to his creation and stewardship of the CRA Analysis Forum in 2017, which today brings together 30 peer CRA analysts representing 22 financial institutions.

“Alfredo deHaas consistently demonstrated a passion for fulfilling regulatory compliance obligations and providing his colleagues with thoughtful analysis of data to help them make better decisions. Sean Simmons exemplifies these same qualities,” said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor and Principal Regulatory Strategist at Wolters Kluwer. “My colleagues and I had tremendous respect for Alfredo, and it is a great pleasure to recognize Sean’s dedication and contributions to data analytics through this award.”

