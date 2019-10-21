Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wolters Kluwer : Partners with Zhejiang University to Publish Infectious Microbes & Diseases Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:06am EDT

(October 21, 2019 - 15:37 CEST)

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today a partnership with Zhejiang University to publish the journal Infectious Microbes & Diseases (IMD) under the Lippincott portfolio to accelerate the dissemination, exchange and utilization of scientific research results related to the field of infectious microbes and infectious diseases. The open access journal provides a forum where researchers, clinicians and policymakers can exchange ideas and learn about significant advances in the field.

Through use of the open-access model, IMD seeks to contribute globally to the translation of basic research findings and evaluation of current and novel treatments into the promotion of optimal practices for diagnosis and treatment of infections to improve public health. It will publish research articles, review articles, case reports, comments and editorials from all fields related to infectious microbes and diseases, including basic research of infectious diseases, pathogens and medical microbiology, host-microbe interactions and epidemiology of infectious diseases.

'We are excited to be working with Zhejiang University on the creation of IMD as a way to accelerate the dissemination of research findings and promote their integration in to best practices to guide the diagnosis and treatment of infections,' said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. 'As a provider of healthcare solutions, one of our top goals is to bring important research to the medical field in every area of the globe to help ensure patients receive the highest quality care for optimal outcomes. Infectious Microbes & Diseases is an important contributor toward that goal.'

'An international journal dedicated to infectious disease is needed now more than ever before,' said Prof. Min Zheng, Vice President, Zhejiang University First Affiliated Hospital. 'By partnering with Wolters Kluwer, we are able to leverage its international reach to help bring Infectious Microbes & Diseases to researchers, policymakers and clinicians worldwide with the power to influence practice improvements that will ultimately increase the quality and safety of patient care.'

The first issue of Infectious Microbes & Diseases will be available online here. To submit a manuscript, visit: https://www.editorialmanager.com/imd.

Read this story on our website.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
10:06aWOLTERS KLUWER : Partners with Zhejiang University to Publish Infectious Microbe..
PU
10/17MEDIA ALERT : Deferred and Forgiven Tax on Gain with Qualified Opportunity Zones
BU
10/17WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details October 10-16, 2019
PU
10/17WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details October 10 - 16, 2019
AQ
10/16WOLTERS KLUWER : Hosts Inaugural Meeting of the Global Audit Advisory Board
BU
10/16WOLTERS KLUWER : 's Lien Solutions Earns Two Golden Bridge Awards
BU
10/16WOLTERS KLUWER : Lien Solutions Earns Two Golden Bridge Awards
PU
10/15WOLTERS KLUWER : New Cloud-based CCH® SureTax® Platform from Wolters Kluwer Help..
BU
10/14WOLTERS KLUWER : CCH® Tagetik Wins Gold in the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards
BU
10/10WOLTERS KLUWER : Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood Honored as International ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 577 M
EBIT 2019 1 071 M
Net income 2019 608 M
Debt 2019 1 997 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 16 678 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 60,88  €
Last Close Price 63,50  €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeanette Horan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER22.92%18 579
S&P GLOBAL INC.47.39%61 693
RELX7.61%43 307
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION32.75%33 395
EQUIFAX INC.55.35%17 490
TRANSUNION43.33%15 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group