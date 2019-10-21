Wolters Kluwer : Partners with Zhejiang University to Publish Infectious Microbes & Diseases Journal

(October 21, 2019 - 15:37 CEST)

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today a partnership with Zhejiang University to publish the journal Infectious Microbes & Diseases (IMD) under the Lippincott portfolio to accelerate the dissemination, exchange and utilization of scientific research results related to the field of infectious microbes and infectious diseases. The open access journal provides a forum where researchers, clinicians and policymakers can exchange ideas and learn about significant advances in the field.

Through use of the open-access model, IMD seeks to contribute globally to the translation of basic research findings and evaluation of current and novel treatments into the promotion of optimal practices for diagnosis and treatment of infections to improve public health. It will publish research articles, review articles, case reports, comments and editorials from all fields related to infectious microbes and diseases, including basic research of infectious diseases, pathogens and medical microbiology, host-microbe interactions and epidemiology of infectious diseases.

'We are excited to be working with Zhejiang University on the creation of IMD as a way to accelerate the dissemination of research findings and promote their integration in to best practices to guide the diagnosis and treatment of infections,' said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. 'As a provider of healthcare solutions, one of our top goals is to bring important research to the medical field in every area of the globe to help ensure patients receive the highest quality care for optimal outcomes. Infectious Microbes & Diseases is an important contributor toward that goal.'

'An international journal dedicated to infectious disease is needed now more than ever before,' said Prof. Min Zheng, Vice President, Zhejiang University First Affiliated Hospital. 'By partnering with Wolters Kluwer, we are able to leverage its international reach to help bring Infectious Microbes & Diseases to researchers, policymakers and clinicians worldwide with the power to influence practice improvements that will ultimately increase the quality and safety of patient care.'

The first issue of Infectious Microbes & Diseases will be available online here. To submit a manuscript, visit: https://www.editorialmanager.com/imd.

Read this story on our website.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.