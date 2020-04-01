Wolters Kluwer : Releases Healthcare IT Tools to Aid COVID-19 Monitoring & Reporting by Hospitals & Labs

Accelerated rollout of coronavirus alerting, reporting and ICD-10 and SNOMED CT codes

Wolters Kluwer, Health is making it easier for hospitals and laboratories to monitor COVID-19 cases from lab test to diagnosis, to treatment. Wolters Kluwer’s Sentri7® tools provide a centralized, global view of COVID-19 cases coupled with real-time alerting and automated notifiable conditions for reporting to public health agencies. Plus, Health Language® has accelerated solution updates with new SNOMED CT and ICD-10 codes to code, analyze and address COVID-19 cases.

“Hospitals and laboratories are overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare IT systems are struggling to keep up with the challenges faced by clinicians,” said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “We are committed to helping doctors, nurses, lab technicians and all health workers on the frontlines with innovative and continuously updated health technology resources that make it easier for them to focus on their job, caring for patients and tackling this pandemic.”

Real-Time COVID-19 Alerting for Infection Preventionists

Hospitals are seeking ways to efficiently monitor patients who have been tested for COVID-19 and minimize risk of transmission by identifying the best use of isolation precautions, personal protective equipment and other considerations. To address this need, Wolters Kluwer developed a set of new infection prevention rules for hospitals using Sentri7 that provides real-time alerts when a patient’s COVID-19-related lab test results are flagged in, or transmitted to, the EHR. The rule can be implemented in minutes, through the SoleSource® platform, to aid in monitoring coronavirus testing throughout a health system.

Streamlining COVID-19 Lab Test Monitoring and Public Reporting

To save time and provide a real-time view of COVID-19-related lab tests, all positive, confirmed results now automatically populate Sentri7’s Notifiable Conditions list. For internal reporting as well as public reporting of confirmed COVID-19 cases to state and local health agencies, infection preventionists now have a one-stop source for up-to-the-minute reporting data instead of traditional methods of mining patient and specimen records in the EHR.

Coding Terminology Updates Keep Pace with the Coronavirus Pandemic

In order to address this emergent worldwide pandemic, the World Health Organization announced new ICD-10 diagnosis codes specific to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the new code and due to the urgent need for reporting this condition, have announced April 1st as the effective date. Wolters Kluwer has responded by fast-tracking these updates within our own solutions to best support our healthcare providers, payers and vendor clients.

Wolters Kluwer is readying over 300,000 clinicians through EHR partners who leverage the Health Language Clinical Interface Technology solution. Starting this week, clinicians now have access to new COVID-19 related search synonyms, as well as the latest SNOMED CT and ICD-10 codes, recently released by SNOMED International and CMS. These updates enable clinicians to accurately document individuals who contract COVID-19 at the point-of-care.

In partnership with CMS, AMA and SNOMED International, Wolters Kluwer is also providing its Health Language Reference Data Management customers with a centralized, single source for accessing the latest diagnosis, problem, and procedure codes associated with COVID-19. These code updates help healthcare organizations properly document, analyze, and report conditions associated with this pandemic.

