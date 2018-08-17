Wolters Kluwer :, SettlementOne Form Credit Services Partnership

Arrangement streamlines credit valuation and mortgage application processing

Wolters Kluwer is pleased to announce a credit services partnership with SettlementOne. This partnership will help lenders streamline their credit valuation processes with prospective customers during the mortgage loan application process. The partnership links SettlementOne’s credit and data verification capabilities with Wolters Kluwer’s flagship ComplianceOne® Mortgage and Lending platforms.

ComplianceOne® Mortgage and Lending platforms are industry-leading origination and workflow solutions that help lenders enhance their loan and document preparation processes in a secure, fast, and cost-effective manner. SettlementOne offers credit and data verification solutions that include credit reports, flood certifications, Social Security Number (SSN), and income tax verifications.

Lenders can now offer a more expedited and seamless application process using the functionality embedded directly into the ComplianceOne Mortgage and Lending software. This connects a lender’s core processor with an easy-to-manage user interface helping to optimize loan transactions efficiently and in a compliant manner.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wolters Kluwer—just one example of our commitment to providing our clients with the solutions they need to work more efficiently and effectively,” said Tom Hurst, Chief Executive Officer at SettlementOne. “The ComplianceOne Mortgage and Lending platform is a key component of our efforts to provide community banks and credit unions with integrated offerings that fill as many gaps as possible in the lending process.”

“Both SettlementOne’s and Wolters Kluwer’s clients are already reaping the benefits of more profitable and automated lending operations,” said Samir Argarwal, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer GRC Banking Solutions. “Our premier partnership with SettlementOne is an important part of our mission to ensure that our clients’ processes allow them to close their loans quickly, as well as remain competitive with cost to originate.”

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About SettlementOne

SettlementOne provides credit reporting, property valuation, flood certification, fraud and verification services to U.S. banks, mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers and credit unions. Its specialty is providing convenient bundles of these services to mortgage industry clients. Established in 1999, SettlementOne is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of mortgage data, providing financial institutions and consumers with secure, efficient and cost-effective solutions that streamline the mortgage origination and lending process.

