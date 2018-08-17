Wolters Kluwer :, SettlementOne Form Credit Services Partnership

Wolters
Kluwer is pleased to announce a credit services partnership with
SettlementOne. This partnership will help lenders streamline their
credit valuation processes with prospective customers during the
mortgage loan application process. The partnership links SettlementOne’s
credit and data verification capabilities with Wolters Kluwer’s flagship
ComplianceOne® Mortgage and Lending platforms.
ComplianceOne® Mortgage and Lending platforms are industry-leading
origination and workflow solutions that help lenders enhance their loan
and document preparation processes in a secure, fast, and cost-effective
manner. SettlementOne offers credit and data verification solutions that
include credit reports, flood certifications, Social Security Number
(SSN), and income tax verifications.
Lenders can now offer a more expedited and seamless application process
using the functionality embedded directly into the ComplianceOne
Mortgage and Lending software. This connects a lender’s core processor
with an easy-to-manage user interface helping to optimize loan
transactions efficiently and in a compliant manner.
“We are thrilled to partner with Wolters Kluwer—just one example of our
commitment to providing our clients with the solutions they need to work
more efficiently and effectively,” said Tom Hurst, Chief Executive
Officer at SettlementOne. “The ComplianceOne Mortgage and Lending
platform is a key component of our efforts to provide community banks
and credit unions with integrated offerings that fill as many gaps as
possible in the lending process.”
“Both SettlementOne’s and Wolters Kluwer’s clients are already reaping
the benefits of more profitable and automated lending operations,” said
Samir Argarwal, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer GRC Banking Solutions.
“Our premier partnership with SettlementOne is an important part of our
mission to ensure that our clients’ processes allow them to close their
loans quickly, as well as remain competitive with cost to originate.”
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance,
Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with
solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal
obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and
produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of
technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity
compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and
banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
About SettlementOne
SettlementOne provides credit reporting,
property valuation, flood certification, fraud and verification services
to U.S. banks, mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers and credit unions. Its
specialty is providing convenient bundles of these services to mortgage
industry clients. Established in 1999, SettlementOne is one of the
nation’s largest suppliers of mortgage data, providing financial
institutions and consumers with secure, efficient and cost-effective
solutions that streamline the mortgage origination and lending process.
