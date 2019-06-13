Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wolters Kluwer : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 6-12, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:44am EDT

Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 88,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from June 6, 2019, up to and including June 12, 2019, for €5.6 million and at an average share price of €64.16.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 20, 2019, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €250 million during 2019.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2019

Period

Cumulative shares repurchased in period

Total consideration

(€ million)

Average share price

(€)

2019 to date

1,169,095

71.2

60.94

For the period starting May 9, 2019, up to and including July 29, 2019, we have engaged a third party to execute €75 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer NV published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
04:44aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 6-12, 2019
PU
04:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 6 - 12, 2019
AQ
06/12WOLTERS KLUWER : Launches Innovative Tax Research Tool PE+ for International Tax..
PU
06/12WOLTERS KLUWER : 's Lien Solutions Triumphs across Industry Awards, with Accolad..
BU
06/12WOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING : Highlights How a Knowledge-based Audit Methodo..
BU
06/11WOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING : Experts Help 2019 AICPA Engage Conference Part..
BU
06/10WOLTERS KLUWER : Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP Strengthens Audit Capabilities with ..
BU
06/07WOLTERS KLUWER : Public Statement - Network and Service Interruptions
PU
06/06WOLTERS KLUWER : Governance, Risk & Compliance Earns Six Stevie Award Wins in 20..
AQ
06/06WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details May 30–June 5, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 028 M
Net income 2019 611 M
Debt 2019 1 939 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 28,90
P/E ratio 2020 26,96
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capitalization 17 907 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,7 €
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER25.24%19 741
S&P GLOBAL INC31.93%52 433
RELX17.10%45 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORP31.82%31 939
EQUIFAX INC.38.14%14 563
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS36.16%14 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About