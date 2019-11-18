Wolters Kluwer : Triumphs in Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk in Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings

Moves into Top Ten with #8 Overall Position

Wolters Kluwer is this year’s Category Winner for both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk in the annual RiskTech100® report. This comprehensive study of the world’s leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research. Notably, this is the eighth time in nine years that Wolters Kluwer has achieved the Regulatory Reporting honor and the first time that Wolters Kluwer has triumphed in the Liquidity Risk rankings.

Other significant Wolters Kluwer achievements include ranking #8 overall, with the six place rise from last year’s rankings being one of the largest jumps in the report. Wolters Kluwer also gained the second place honorable mention in the Regulatory Intelligence category and joint #4 in Functionality, ranking as the #1 provider for Customer Satisfaction within the Top Ten. These scores reflects the wide range of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions offered by its Finance, Risk & Reporting (FRR) business, along with the regulatory change management and operational risk offerings from Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Program Management (CPM) business, in addition to wider Wolters Kluwer product offerings in the compliance field.

“Following in-depth analysis into the marketplace, we determined that Wolters Kluwer was the category award winner for Regulatory Reporting – an accolade it has enjoyed for several years in our rankings – as well as Liquidity Risk,” said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. “Wolters Kluwer scored well this year, breaking into the Top Ten, with high positions in Functionality and Customer Satisfaction, as well as securing the two category winner awards. On behalf of Chartis I would like to congratulate Wolters Kluwer on a thorough entry which showcased the company’s innovations and strengths.”

“Wolters Kluwer is committed to helping financial institutions address their most complex Risk, Compliance and Regulatory Reporting obligations with market leading technology and exceptional client service,” commented Richard Flynn, Chief Executive of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Division. “We are extremely proud to be recognized in the top ten of the Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings, widely regarded as the gold standard for the industry.”

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of Wolters Kluwer’s GRC Division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions, supporting regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer CPM, which is part of the company’s Compliance Solutions business also sits within Wolters Kluwer’s GRC Division. Wolters Kluwer CPM offers solutions that enable chief compliance officers at banks, securities, and insurance companies to stay on top of compliance with a myriad of financial and non-financial regulations.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running and Waters Technology has named the company the Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer CPM, meanwhile, has enjoyed a record year for awards in 2019, winning RegTech Insight’s Best Vendor Solution Award for Managing Operational Risk, 2019, among other accolades.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

