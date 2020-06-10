Wolters Kluwer : mBank Selects Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Risk Management

mBank, Poland’s fourth largest banking group based on assets, has chosen Wolters Kluwer’s OneSumX for Risk Management as its risk software. The mobile digital bank operates across three markets in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The bank will specifically use the Wolters Kluwer’s solution for Asset and Liability Management (ALM) as well as Market Risk and profitability (Funds Transfer Pricing).

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Reporting’s (FRR) OneSumX Market Risk module provides an integrated view of profit and loss and risks on balance sheet. Based on a centralized data structure specifically designed for financial institutions, the OneSumX Market Risk solution offers all modern risk analytics and techniques, from basic sensitivity and gap analysis, through more advanced Value at Risk (VaR) techniques and into simultaneous dynamic simulation of credit and market risk, based on Monte Carlo modelling.

The ALM module of OneSumX for Risk Management, meanwhile, is based on Wolters Kluwer’s integrated platform, enabling balance sheet modelling, stress testing and dynamic planning and forecasting.

OneSumX for Risk Management provides the extensive functional coverage and scalability that mBank required when exploring options for risk software. “Wolters Kluwer has an excellent reputation for market leading risk software and has good local market knowledge and experience in implementing such solutions,” commented Łukasz Witkowski, Director of the Balance Risk Management Department at mBank. “We look forward to working with Wolters Kluwer’s experts on the implementation in what is undoubtedly an important project for the bank,” added Patrycja Kołodziejczyk, Manager of the Strategic Projects Team, Risk, at mBank.

“We are delighted to be working with mBank, on this major implementation project,” said Kris Van Bavel, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer’s FRR business for the Europe, Middle East & Africa region. “The extensive implementation experience of Wolters Kluwer’s experts provides the high level of service mBank requires, alongside our extensive local expertise and exceptional functional coverage. We very much look forward to working with the bank on this project.”

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins in 2019. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running and Waters Technology has named the company the Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen an den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

