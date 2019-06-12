Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Wolters Kluwer    WKL   NL0000395903

WOLTERS KLUWER

(WKL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wolters Kluwer :'s Lien Solutions Triumphs across Industry Awards, with Accolades for iLien and iLien Motor Vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions has won a number of notable industry awards, recognizing excellence and innovation. US Business News has named the company Best Lien Services Technology Company, 2019, also naming the company’s iLien Motor Vehicle solution its Motor Vehicle Lending Technology Innovation of the Year, 2019. Finance Monthly magazine, meanwhile, has named the business Lien Filling Company of the Year, 2019, and Risk Mitigation Company of the Year, 2019. Corporate Vision magazine has also awarded the company its coveted Lien Management Technology Provider of the Year, 2019, trophy as part of its competitive Technology Innovator Awards.

The accolades recognize the superior technology and user functionality of iLien, a market-leading, web-based tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings and corporate records, create filings and keep track of their entire lien portfolio. Wolters Kluwer continues to invest heavily in this product, launching new Manage capabilities which provide a holistic view of the lien portfolio that gives lenders a clear understanding of issues that could compromise their protections in real time. Just last month the business also launched Portfolio Sync for iLien, a first-of-its-kind lien management solution designed for lenders who use multiple methods of submitting UCC filings.

iLien Motor Vehicle, which was launched in 2018, delivers a single point of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle is focused on meeting lenders’ everyday requirements, helping solve the most unique or complicated challenges in title perfection.

“Independent industry recognition of our market leading products is always excellent news, providing validation of our nearly 30-year commitment to innovation and technologies that help empower lenders to mitigate risk, allowing them to operate more efficiently,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions. “We continue to develop our functionality, with iLien now providing our customers with a more automated way to mitigate risk and protect their portfolios. To receive independent recognition of the functionality of recent launches such as iLien Motor Vehicle, is clear testament to the hard work of our team who are dedicated to providing lending organizations with the most advanced lien management platform. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer I would like to sincerely thank US Business News, Finance Monthly and Corporate Vision for recognizing our leading market position.”

US Business News is published by AI Global Media and has a subscriber base of more than 175,000 business and professional service providers, including CEOs, partners, directors and litigators. Finance Monthly is a global publication reporting on general financial markets news, distributed to 195,880 people each month. Corporate Vision magazine reaches more than 130,000 top-tier professionals, including financial and investment executives, globally.

Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions is the market leader, processing one in every three UCC financing statements filed in all U.S. jurisdictions. Its award-winning, flagship iLien solution is a web-based tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view actual UCC and corporate records, create filings, and keep track of their entire lending portfolio. The iLien suite of offerings includes comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders’ ability to holistically view lien portfolios in a way that helps mitigate risk and improves the quality and efficiency of a lender’s operations.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER
09:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : 's Lien Solutions Triumphs across Industry Awards, with Accolad..
BU
08:01aWOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING : Highlights How a Knowledge-based Audit Methodo..
BU
06/11WOLTERS KLUWER TAX & ACCOUNTING : Experts Help 2019 AICPA Engage Conference Part..
BU
06/10WOLTERS KLUWER : Pattillo, Brown & Hill LLP Strengthens Audit Capabilities with ..
BU
06/07WOLTERS KLUWER : Public Statement - Network and Service Interruptions
PU
06/06WOLTERS KLUWER : Governance, Risk & Compliance Earns Six Stevie Award Wins in 20..
AQ
06/06WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details May 30–June 5, 2019
PU
06/06WOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details May 30 – June 5, 2019
AQ
06/05WOLTERS KLUWER : Governance, Risk & Compliance Earns Six Stevie Award Wins in 20..
PU
06/03MEDIA ALERT : New College Graduates Face a Whole New World, Including a Whole Ne..
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 028 M
Net income 2019 611 M
Debt 2019 1 939 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 28,90
P/E ratio 2020 26,96
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capitalization 17 907 M
Chart WOLTERS KLUWER
Duration : Period :
Wolters Kluwer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOLTERS KLUWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,7 €
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER24.35%19 741
S&P GLOBAL INC31.04%52 433
RELX16.15%45 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORP32.13%31 939
EQUIFAX INC.39.82%14 563
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS36.16%14 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About