Wolters Kluwer :'s Lien Solutions Triumphs across Industry Awards, with Accolades for iLien and iLien Motor Vehicle

Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions has won a number of notable industry awards, recognizing excellence and innovation. US Business News has named the company Best Lien Services Technology Company, 2019, also naming the company’s iLien Motor Vehicle solution its Motor Vehicle Lending Technology Innovation of the Year, 2019. Finance Monthly magazine, meanwhile, has named the business Lien Filling Company of the Year, 2019, and Risk Mitigation Company of the Year, 2019. Corporate Vision magazine has also awarded the company its coveted Lien Management Technology Provider of the Year, 2019, trophy as part of its competitive Technology Innovator Awards.

The accolades recognize the superior technology and user functionality of iLien, a market-leading, web-based tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings and corporate records, create filings and keep track of their entire lien portfolio. Wolters Kluwer continues to invest heavily in this product, launching new Manage capabilities which provide a holistic view of the lien portfolio that gives lenders a clear understanding of issues that could compromise their protections in real time. Just last month the business also launched Portfolio Sync for iLien, a first-of-its-kind lien management solution designed for lenders who use multiple methods of submitting UCC filings.

iLien Motor Vehicle, which was launched in 2018, delivers a single point of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle is focused on meeting lenders’ everyday requirements, helping solve the most unique or complicated challenges in title perfection.

“Independent industry recognition of our market leading products is always excellent news, providing validation of our nearly 30-year commitment to innovation and technologies that help empower lenders to mitigate risk, allowing them to operate more efficiently,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions. “We continue to develop our functionality, with iLien now providing our customers with a more automated way to mitigate risk and protect their portfolios. To receive independent recognition of the functionality of recent launches such as iLien Motor Vehicle, is clear testament to the hard work of our team who are dedicated to providing lending organizations with the most advanced lien management platform. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer I would like to sincerely thank US Business News, Finance Monthly and Corporate Vision for recognizing our leading market position.”

US Business News is published by AI Global Media and has a subscriber base of more than 175,000 business and professional service providers, including CEOs, partners, directors and litigators. Finance Monthly is a global publication reporting on general financial markets news, distributed to 195,880 people each month. Corporate Vision magazine reaches more than 130,000 top-tier professionals, including financial and investment executives, globally.

Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions is the market leader, processing one in every three UCC financing statements filed in all U.S. jurisdictions. Its award-winning, flagship iLien solution is a web-based tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view actual UCC and corporate records, create filings, and keep track of their entire lending portfolio. The iLien suite of offerings includes comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders’ ability to holistically view lien portfolios in a way that helps mitigate risk and improves the quality and efficiency of a lender’s operations.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005027/en/