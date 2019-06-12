Wolters Kluwer :'s Lien Solutions Triumphs across Industry Awards, with Accolades for iLien and iLien Motor Vehicle

Wolters
Kluwer’s Lien Solutions has won a number of notable industry awards,
recognizing excellence and innovation. US Business News has named
the company Best Lien Services Technology Company, 2019, also naming the
company’s iLien Motor Vehicle solution its Motor Vehicle Lending
Technology Innovation of the Year, 2019. Finance Monthly
magazine, meanwhile, has named the business Lien Filling Company of the
Year, 2019, and Risk Mitigation Company of the Year, 2019. Corporate
Vision magazine has also awarded the company its coveted Lien
Management Technology Provider of the Year, 2019, trophy as part of its
competitive Technology Innovator Awards.
The accolades recognize the superior technology and user functionality
of iLien, a market-leading, web-based tool that gives lenders the
ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view Uniform
Commercial Code (UCC) filings and corporate records, create filings and
keep track of their entire lien portfolio. Wolters Kluwer continues to
invest heavily in this product, launching new Manage capabilities which
provide a holistic view of the lien portfolio that gives lenders a clear
understanding of issues that could compromise their protections in real
time. Just last
month the business also launched Portfolio Sync for iLien, a
first-of-its-kind lien management solution designed for lenders who use
multiple methods of submitting UCC filings.
iLien Motor Vehicle, which was launched in 2018, delivers a single point
of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. As a
cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle is focused on meeting lenders’
everyday requirements, helping solve the most unique or complicated
challenges in title perfection.
“Independent industry recognition of our market leading products is
always excellent news, providing validation of our nearly 30-year
commitment to innovation and technologies that help empower lenders to
mitigate risk, allowing them to operate more efficiently,” said Raja
Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters
Kluwer’s Lien Solutions. “We continue to develop our functionality, with
iLien now providing our customers with a more automated way to mitigate
risk and protect their portfolios. To receive independent recognition of
the functionality of recent launches such as iLien Motor Vehicle, is
clear testament to the hard work of our team who are dedicated to
providing lending organizations with the most advanced lien management
platform. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer I would like to sincerely thank US
Business News, Finance Monthly and Corporate Vision for
recognizing our leading market position.”
US Business News is published by AI Global Media and has a
subscriber base of more than 175,000 business and professional service
providers, including CEOs, partners, directors and litigators. Finance
Monthly is a global publication reporting on general financial
markets news, distributed to 195,880 people each month. Corporate
Vision magazine reaches more than 130,000 top-tier professionals,
including financial and investment executives, globally.
Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions is the market leader, processing one in
every three UCC financing statements filed in all U.S. jurisdictions.
Its award-winning, flagship iLien solution is a web-based tool that
gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve
and view actual UCC and corporate records, create filings, and keep
track of their entire lending portfolio. The iLien suite of offerings
includes comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and
auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders’ ability to
holistically view lien portfolios in a way that helps mitigate risk and
improves the quality and efficiency of a lender’s operations.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance,
Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters
Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with
solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal
obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, stay competitive and
produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of
technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity
compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and
banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters
Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers
in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and
employs 19,000 people worldwide.
