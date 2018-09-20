Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Wolters Kluwer (ADR)    WTKWY

WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR) (WTKWY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details September 13 – September 19, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Share Buyback Transaction Details September 13 – September 19, 2018

September 20, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 225,000 of its own ordinary shares in the period from September 13, 2018 up to and including September 19, 2018 for €11.9 million and at an average share price of €52.93.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. This program was subsequently expanded to include additional repurchases intended to mitigate dilution caused by non-core divestments made in 2017 and early 2018. This buyback program includes repurchases made to offset annual incentive share issuance.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under this three-year program are now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

PeriodCumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million)		Average share price
(€)
2018 To Date8,283,396382.846.22
20177,768,288300.038.62
20165,826,473199.734.28
Total21,878,157882.640.34

As of July 30, 2018, we have completed €300 million of buybacks in 2018. We intend to buyback a total of €550 million for the full-year 2018.

For the period starting August 2, 2018, up to and including December 27, 2018, we have engaged third parties to execute €250 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares, and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Annemarije Dérogée-PikaarMeg Geldens
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t + 31 172 641 470t + 31 172 641 407
annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment

logo (2).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)
10:01aWOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 13 – Sep..
GL
08/01WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR) : Wolters Kluwer NV to Host Earnings Call
AC
06/14WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 7 - 13, 2018
GL
06/07WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details May 31 - June 6, 2018
GL
05/03WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details April 26 - May 2, 2018
GL
04/19WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details April 12 - April 18, 201..
GL
03/29WOLTERS KLUWER N.V. : Share Buyback Transaction Details March 22 - 28, 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback transaction details 
09/06Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback details 
08/30Wolters Kluwer N.V. updates share buyback transaction details 
08/03As Markets Refocus On Fundamentals, EQV Takes The Spotlight 
08/01Wolters Kluwer N.V. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 171 M
EBIT 2018 1 156 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,00
P/E ratio 2019 0,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 45,6  
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nancy McKinstry Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin B. Entricken Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)0
INFORMA PLC0.69%12 070
PEARSON15.49%8 619
SCHIBSTED36.83%8 223
AXEL SPRINGER SE-10.41%7 544
LAGARDÈRE-0.45%4 051
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.