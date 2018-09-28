Wolters Kluwer Nominates Bertrand Bodson for Appointment to Supervisory Board

September 28, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Mr. Bertrand Bodson for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 18, 2019.

Mr. Bodson is currently Chief Digital Officer and a member at the Executive Committee of Novartis, a global healthcare company. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Electrocomponents, a distributor of industrial and electronics products. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles running and transforming digital businesses for global market leaders like Sainsbury’s Argos, EMI Music, and Amazon. Bertrand Bodson began his career at The Boston Consulting Group and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: “We are excited to nominate Bertrand Bodson for appointment to the Supervisory Board. His exceptional digital and managerial experience at global leading companies and his current role at Novartis will enable him to provide valuable insights and counsel as a member of the Supervisory Board.”

Following his appointment in 2019, Mr. Bodson will join the meetings of the Supervisory Board as of September 2019. On May 31, 2018, Wolters Kluwer announced the nomination of Mr. Chris Vogelzang for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2019. The current members of the Supervisory Board Mr. Bruno Angelici and Mr. Ben Noteboom will both retire after the expiration of their term in 2019.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

