WOLTERS-KWOLT KLUW

WOLTERS-KWOLT KLUW

(WTKWY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/03 03:45:01 pm
72.155 USD   +0.52%
02:00aWolters Kluwer Completes Sale of Allied Health Titles
GL
2013WOLTERS KLUWER : Growing, Managing and Protecting Business in the Cloud: Boosting Efficiency Via Wolters Kluwer, CCH Innovation
PR
News Summary 
News Summary

Wolters Kluwer Completes Sale of Allied Health Titles

09/04/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Wolters Kluwer Completes Sale of Allied Health Titles

September 4, 2019Wolters Kluwer Health has completed the sale of certain allied health titles to Ascend Learning, LLC. The titles were part of the Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP) business and include print and digital books in specialties, such as dental hygiene and massage therapy. 

The divestment will better align our HLRP content portfolio for growth in our core medicine and nursing segments. The assets to be sold generated revenues of approximately $11 million (€9 million) in 2018. No employees will transfer to the new owner.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

About Wolters Kluwer Health
Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 576 M
EBIT 2019 1 071 M
Net income 2019 608 M
Debt 2019 1 997 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 16 193 M
Chart WOLTERS-KWOLT KLUW
Duration : Period :
WOLTERS-KWOLT KLUW Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 74,00  €
Last Close Price 65,76  €
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
