Wolverine Technologies Responds to DZI's June 27, 2018 News Release

08/23/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine"). Decision-Zone Inc. ("DZI") put out a press release regarding Dr. David Chalk and Wolverine Technologies Corp., that Wolverine considers defamatory and misleading in certain respects. First, it falsely accuses Dr. Chalk of breaching a Court Order, by allegedly signing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") relating to his shares in DZI. DZI knows this to be false, as the Agreement does not in fact sell Dr. Chalk's shares, but rather provides that if and when they are sold, he shall exchange 1/3 of the net proceeds for 400,000,000 common shares in Wolverine. The Agreement (which is misidentified by DZI in any event) does not contravene the March 24, 2016 Order of Master McAfee, and it is false and defamatory for DZI to suggest otherwise. 

Similarly, DZI incorrectly claims that it has brought a claim against Dr. Chalk for certain things, such as allegedly fraudulently misrepresenting himself as a co-inventor of DZI's technology. DZI has made no such claim or counterclaim in the lawsuit that Dr. Chalk has commenced against it, and its principals, Rajeev and Nalini Bhargava. Second, Dr. Chalk has made no such claims, and it is false and defamatory for DZI to suggest that he has, and to accuse him of fraud.  

Dr. Chalk, through counsel, has demanded that DZI retract the false and defamatory statements made in its June 27, 2018 press release, but DZI's counsel has refused to respond, and DZI has refused to retract the false and defamatory statements in the press release.   

Please find a link below to DZI's June 27, 2018 news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/35509/DecisionZone-Issues-Response-to-Wolverine-and-David-Chalk-Press-Release-Dated-June-26-2018

Please find a link below to Wolverine's June 26, 2018 news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/35464/Wolverine-Technologies-Announces-Update-on-ChalkDecisionZone-Litigation-and-Overview-of-Decision-Zones-Role-in-Blockchain-Technologies

On Behalf of the Board

Richard Haderer
CEO

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications (778) 297-4409
investor@wolverinetechnologiescorp.com
http://www.wolverinetechnologiescorp.com

Investor Relations
Mr. Dale Shirley
Big Reach Media, Inc.
Phone: (780) 632-6963
Mobile: (780) 964-4732
dale@bigreachmedia.com
http://www.bigreachmedia.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Chalk/Decision-Zone litigation.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with technology development and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


