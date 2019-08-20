Log in
Wolverine World Wide : Donates 100% of Proceeds from New Boot, the Journeyman, to Skilled Trade Workers this Labor Day

0
08/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Labor Day Wolverine celebrates the launch of its new boot, the Journeyman, by donating 100% of the proceeds of the exclusive Iron Grey Journeyman boot to the American College of the Building Arts (ACBA) in Charleston, SC. Designed with insights and inspiration from trade school students and teachers from the ACBA, this new boot is made by tradespeople, for tradespeople.

The Journeyman boot in Iron Grey is available exclusively at wolverine.com. From August 20 to September 3, 2019, 100% of proceeds will go to the American College of the Building Arts to help more students train for a career in the skilled trades.

'Partnering with ACBA students and staff directly, taking insights and information to create a classic and timeless boot that met the durability standards they need on a job site was a one-of-a-kind collaborative process,' said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing at Wolverine. 'We are proud to support the ACBA in its mission to educate and train artisans in the traditional building arts.'

Students and staff at the ACBA particularly loved the look and feel of work boots with timeless style and rugged durability. As a result, the Journeyman was created with classic design cues from Wolverine's signature 1000 Mile boot combined with modern features of today's heavy-duty work boots.

'Wolverine is all about quality and durability, so we knew we were in good hands from the start of this collaboration,' said former ACBA student and Team Wolverine member Andrew Lacy. 'As a timber framer, comfort is also imperative when you're spending 10+ hours a day on your feet and the Journeyman delivers on all of those things while also serving as a boot I can wear beyond the job site.'

For more details, visit wolverine.com/journeyman.

About Wolverine
Wolverine is a Michigan-based footwear and apparel company that has been making durable work boots with the highest-quality materials for more than 135 years. Committed to supporting those in the skilled trades, Wolverine's Project Bootstrap was formed in 2014 to celebrate and thank hard working people in the skilled trades and donate boots to trade students and trades workers. In 2018 Team Wolverine was formed to shine a light on the career opportunities available in the skilled trades and support individuals that personify the drive, grit and work ethic of those in the trades to ultimately help close the skills gap. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: WWW).

About ACBA
The American College of the Building Arts is unlike any other college in the world. ACBA is the only college in the country to offer an Associate and Bachelor of Applied Science degree in the Building Arts. Classes in the traditional liberal arts are integrated with architecture, design, historic preservation, drawing and drafting, architectural history, material science, management and construction.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolverine-donates-100-of-proceeds-from-new-boot-the-journeyman-to-skilled-trade-workers-this-labor-day-300904439.html

SOURCE Wolverine

Devon Vanoostveen, 616-866-7316, devon.vanoostveen@wolverine.com

Disclaimer

Wolverine World Wide Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:21:05 UTC
