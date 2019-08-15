Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Wonderfilm Media Corp    WNDR   CA97817T1057

WONDERFILM MEDIA CORP

(WNDR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wonderfilm Updates Moviegovers on Latest Productions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:34am EDT


John Travolta to Promote “The Fanatic” on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Zombie Tidal Wave Premieres Saturday on SyFy Channel 

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”), a leading entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, United States and Vancouver, Canada, announced John Travolta will be promoting the latest Wonderfilm production “The Fanatic” through multiple media channels over the coming weeks. Mr. Travolta will be on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night and Boston’s Comic Con on Sunday.

In the new film The Fanatic, Travolta stars as “Moose”, a rabid fan who is obsessed with his favorite action star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Moose simply wants Hunter’s autograph and after getting his address from a well-connected paparazzi, Moose later is confronted by Hunter at his residence and told he’s not ever wanted to be seen in his neighborhood again. Instead of heeding the warning, Moose’s obsession only grows stronger, setting off a chain of events that leave Sawa’s character in an increasing amount of peril. Does Travolta ever get the autograph? Moviegoers will have to tune in to find out.

The film was directed by Fred Durst, and also stars Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik, James Paxton and Luis Da Silva Jr. The Fanatic will open in theaters Aug. 30th, followed by a later TBD release on multiple streaming platforms. Trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go6AW7sPW84&t=49s

“According to BoxOfficeMojo.com and their inflation adjusted ticket prices, movies John Travolta has starred in, over his elaborate career, have grossed nearly $5 billion and $108 million average per film at the box office,” stated Kirk Shaw, CEO of Wonderfilm. “Our great team at Wonderfilm is excited for this upcoming release and is a wonderful example of our low risk financing business model, where we take and deliver a quality affordable film with an A-list celebrity like Travolta.”

Zombie Tidal Wave (ZTW), produced by Ian Ziering himself, along with Wonderfilm, will headline SYFY Channel’s "Off the Deep End Weekend," Saturday August 17th, 2019 at 9PM EST. Programming will be filled with fan favorite SYFY original shark movies, including a complete encore airing of all six Sharknado movies. Zombie Tidal Wave will fill the Sharknado void, as the popular yearly movie series came to a close last year. ZTW was directed by long-time Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante, with hopes the intellectual property will become a yearly tradition on the cable network similar to Sharknado’s successful run. 

Ziering, the BH90210 star, plays Hunter Shaw, a fisherman who is forced to be a small town's savior when a zombie-slinging tidal wave causes maritime mayhem. Ziering and others have promoted the new feature heavily over the past month through media outlets and Comic-Cons, creating plenty of buzz on social media in anticipation of Saturday’s movie premiere.  Trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaf63JYTGrY


About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company’s documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Shaw (Chief Executive Officer)

Telephone: (604) 638-4890

or

Resources Unlimited 
Investor Relations for Wonderfilm
Telephone: (860) 908-4133

Email: info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WONDERFILM MEDIA CORP
09:34aWonderfilm Updates Moviegovers on Latest Productions
GL
08/05Wonderfilm Feature, Tammy is Always Dying, Selected to Premiere at TIFF 2019
NE
08/05Wonderfilm Feature Tammy is Always Dying Selected to Premiere at TIFF 2019
GL
07/31Wonderfilm Announces 8 Movies Already Green-Lit for Shooting in 2020, Represe..
NE
07/29Wonderfilm Delivers 7 Movies With 13 Going Into Production
GL
07/26WONDERFILM MEDIA : Announces Convertible Debenture Financing
AQ
07/25Fast & Furious 9's Tyrese Gibson to Star in Wonderfilm's Thriller, The Inside..
NE
07/25Fast & Furious 9's Tyrese Gibson to Star in Wonderfilm's Thriller, The Inside..
GL
07/25WONDERFILM MEDIA : Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Voltage Pictures Action-Thril..
AQ
07/24WONDERFILM MEDIA STRIKES MULTI-PICTU : Action-Thriller The 2nd Starring Ryan Phi..
GL
More news
Chart WONDERFILM MEDIA CORP
Duration : Period :
Wonderfilm Media Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk Edward Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Leroy Nerland Director
Norman Tsui Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Robert Straight Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WONDERFILM MEDIA CORP-70.69%5
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)15.64%7 659
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO6.55%6 777
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 735
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 835
CHINA FILM CO LTD-9.64%3 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group