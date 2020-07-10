Wondershare : Releases Major Wondershare : UniConverter Update

Wondershare (SHE: 300624) unveils a major update to the UniConverter in July 2020. The new variant has a novel interface, supports more formats than its predecessor, and is said to have faster speed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005009/en/

New Wondershare UniConverter (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Being a lightweight post-production application, UniConverter is used by most multimedia professionals who are into image and video editing industry,” said the UniConverter team leader. “The New UniConverter is the biggest update to the UniConverter family since the first release of Video Converter Ultimate back in 2009. It features the industry-leading application framework that enables more powerful video conversion performance, more functional scalability, and better user experience.”

What’s New

Keeping the main concept persistent, the New UniConverter has the following improvements:

New Interface: One of the most significant changes that the users can see in UniConverter that redesigned sidebars across all features. Additionally, streamlined toolbars provide a better user experience.

Efficiency and Stability: The new framework and advanced coding system are likely to make the built-in features more stable and efficient, and less prone to crashes.

Conversion and Processing: New UniConverter has better converting speed, 20% faster than the predecessor, and especially HEVC video conversion improves up to 60%.

Supported Formats: A couple of new file extensions have been added to the existing list of supported formats. This will help the professionals work with more files without leaving the app.

Supported Resolutions: UniConverter now supports 4K and 8K videos for conversion. This upgrade could be useful where the footages captured with advanced cameras are intended to be viewed on devices like tablets or smartphones.

Device Compatibility: UniConverter can now recognize more devices and cameras than its prior sibling. This will broaden the scope of sources the footages can be imported from for editing and conversions.

Screen Recorder: The ‘Screen Recorder’ section in UniConverter has two new features, namely ‘Webcam Recorder’ and ‘Audio Recorder’. All three options can work in conjunction with each other or independently.

GPU Utilization: Graphics Processing Unit or GPU offers better acceleration and up to 20% improved performance in UniConverter. This expedites the rendering process of the output files.

As of July 2020, the existing UniConverter users with a Lifetime plan can upgrade to the New Wondershare UniConverter for free.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005009/en/