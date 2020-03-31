Log in
Wondershare Technology : All New UniConverter - An All-in-One Video Toolbox

03/31/2020 | 09:57pm EDT

First unveiled in the year of 2009 by Wondershare（SHE: 300624）and formerly named as Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate, initially the sole purpose of UniConverter was to convert all kinds of video files to the users’ preferred audio and video format even if they don’t have any professional training and/or don’t have access to a high-end desktop or laptop computer.

As the technology evolved, and Wondershare’s development team became smarter and technically sound, plethora of additional multimedia functions were integrated to the application. After almost a decade, in 2019 Video Converter Ultimate got reincarnated with a new UI and a more vibrant and self-explanatory name, Wondershare UniConverter.

To make things simple for users, all the newly added multimedia tools that Wondershare UniConverter has today have been bundled up together and placed under the Video Toolbox that can be accessed from the top of the main interface. The new functions include:

  • Image Converter – Allows to convert images from camera, smartphone, or any other storage device to the users’ preferred format.
  • GIF Maker – GIF files can be created from videos or photos. Users can also set start and end time, specify frame rate, and even the output size as needed.
  • Burn DVD – Enables you to burn your data or movies to an optical media such as a DVD or Blu-ray disc. In addition to this, you can even choose to create an ISO image of your files that you can burn later, or mount the *.ISO file to the operating system’s virtual drive to access anything stored in it.

In addition to the new tools integrated in UniConverter, recently Wondershare also came up with its web-based application called Online UniConverter, which has almost all the functions that its desktop sibling has.

The best part is, Online UniConverter is free to use, and it doesn’t need any heavy-duty hardware resources at the users’ side to perform the given tasks as all the processing is done on Wondershare’s servers, and the entire process remains seamless and transparent to the end-users. They are only prompted to download the modified file once the processing is complete, and the output is ready for final distribution or publishing.


© Business Wire 2020
