Wondershare Technology : PDFelement Honored with Top 20 Listing by Capterra for Contract Management Software

03/30/2020 | 09:47pm EDT

Wondershare PDFelement, the core office productivity software tool and PDF editor from Wondershare（SHE: 300624）, was honored with a mention in the Capterra Top 20 Contract Management Software applications list alongside industry behemoths like Adobe Sign and DocuSign.

“We are humbled that our efforts have been validated and we hope we can contribute to the global workforce at this time of crisis when more and more companies are being forced to transition to remote work software so their employees can continue to work from the safety of their homes,” a company spokesperson said during a telephonic interview.

In this situation, the lead product - PDFelement 7 Pro - allows businesses to effectively manage PDF and document workflows remotely in low and high-volume environments and includes the following features:

Edit PDF - PDF editing tools to edit text, images, objects, links, and other PDF elements.

Create PDF - Create PDFs from over 300 file formats.

Convert PDF - Convert PDF files to numerous other formats like MS Office files, HTML, etc.

Review and Comment - Full suite of annotation and markup tools for an enhanced collaborative environment.

Cloud Storage and Retrieval - Cloud integration to fetch from and save documents to cloud storage services.

Quick to Deploy - Easy organization-wide deployment across multiple locations and countries.

Protect PDF - PDF security in the form of password encryption, permission restrictions, watermarking, redaction, and digital signing.

PDF Forms - Comprehensive form management tools for creation, conversion, filling, data extraction, and import/export.

Perform OCR - Advanced optical character recognition in 20 languages for converting scanned PDF documents into digitally editable content.

According to a recent report by CNN, nearly every major tech company is either encouraging or mandating their employees to work from home rather than risk infection attempting to commute to work. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon, and other big tech firms have all rolled out WFH (work from home) policies, and smaller businesses are following suit.

Urging businesses to digitize their paper-based processes or switch to digital documentation, the PDFelement representative said: “Digital document workflows give you the freedom to work from anywhere and still collaborate effectively with team members in a different physical location. It is perfect for clerical tasks that would otherwise require the physical presence of the employee at the office. PDFelement can circumvent that by helping to digitize such workflows so they can easily be integrated with cloud services to support remote work protocols.”


© Business Wire 2020
