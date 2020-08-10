Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Wong Fong Industries Limited    1A1   SG1DA6000004

WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(1A1)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 08/07
0.166 SGD   +0.61%
08/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Minutes of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 11:44pm EDT
Please see attached.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with Rules 226(2) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the SGX-ST ) Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Chia Beng Kwan, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Disclaimer

Wong Fong Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:43:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMIT
08/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 54,5 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net income 2019 2,27 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net cash 2019 13,4 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
Yield 2019 3,47%
Capitalization 39,0 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wong Fong Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ah Kuie Liew Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kiew Tee Pao Independent Chairman
Kah Lam Chia Operations Director
Yi Jack Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yean Liew Chern Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WONG FONG INDUSTRIES LIMITED10.67%28
FASTENAL COMPANY29.72%27 792
DIPLOMA PLC-5.04%2 871
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.85%2 603
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-11.10%1 552
NOW INC.-18.42%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group