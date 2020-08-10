Wong Kong King International : Financial results of Taiwan Kong King Company Limited for the six months ended 30 June 2020 0 08/10/2020 | 05:14am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. WONG'S KONG KING INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 532) ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TAIWAN KONG KING COMPANY LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 The audited combined profit after tax of TKK Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was NT$78,007,000 (HK$20,274,019), representing an increase of approximately 53.93% compared to the corresponding period in 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The board of directors (the "Board") of Wong's Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that its 67% owned subsidiary, Taiwan Kong King Company Limited ("TKK") whose shares are traded on Taiwan GreTai Securities Market, has just published its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the audited combined financial results of TKK and its subsidiaries ("TKK Group") were as follows: NT$ HK$ Turnover 828,483,000 215,322,732 Trading profit (gross) 228,588,000 59,410,021 Trading profit (net) 94,647,000 24,598,755 Profit before tax 92,434,000 24,023,597 Profit after tax 78,007,000 20,274,019 The audited combined profit after tax of TKK Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 represents an increase of approximately 53.93% compared to the corresponding period in 2019. As at 30 June 2020, the audited combined total assets of TKK Group was NT$1,264,480,000 (HK$328,638,352) and the equity attributable to shareholders was NT$840,746,000 (HK$218,509,885). An overseas regulatory announcement has been published by the Company in the Chinese section of the website of the Stock Exchange. Shareholders should note that the financial results of TKK as disclosed in the overseas regulatory announcement and this announcement were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards starting from year 2013. In this announcement, amounts denominated in New Taiwan dollars (NT$) have been converted into HK$ at the rate of NT$1 = HK$0.2599 for illustration purposes. By Order of the Board Wong's Kong King International (Holdings) Limited Byron Shu-Chan Ho Director Hong Kong, 10 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Senta Wong, Mr. Edward Ying-Chun Tsui, Mr. Byron Shu-Chan Ho, Mr. Bengie Man-Hang Kwong, Mr. Vinci Wong and Mr. Victor Jui-Shum Chang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Hamed Hassan El-Abd and Mr. Hsu Hung Chieh; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Philip Wan-Chung Tse, Dr. Leung Kam Fong, Dr. Yip Wai Chun, Mr. Arnold Hin Lin Tse and Mr. Andrew Yiu Wing Lam. Attachments Original document

