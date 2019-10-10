Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc    WPCT   GB00BVG1CF25

SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC

(WPCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodford Patient Capital Trust : Bank of England to spell out fate of open-ended funds in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
10/10/2019 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - How investors can pull cash from open-ended funds will be updated in December, following the high-profile suspension of money manager Neil Woodford's equity fund, the Bank of England said.

In the clearest sign yet that changes to how funds are designed are on the cards, the BoE's Financial Policy Committee published principles on Wednesday to reduce "incentives" for investors to redeem before others, which can trigger fire sales.

"The committee continued to judge that the mismatch between redemption terms and the liquidity of some funds' assets had the potential to become a systemic risk," the committee said in a statement.

Woodford had to suspend his flagship fund in June, trapping thousands of retail investors. The fund offered daily redemptions to customers, but it ran out of cash because some of the assets were unlisted and could not be quickly sold.

The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority are looking at the illiquidity mismatch in open-ended funds that contain hard-to-trade assets and offer daily withdrawals.

"The progress of this review will be reported in the December Financial Stability Report (FSR)," the FPC said. The FSR is due to be published on Dec. 10.

The committee said that incentives for investors to redeem ahead of others in the fund should be reduced through "greater consistency in the design of the funds".

This would be between their liquidity - or how quickly assets can be sold - and redemption frequency or length of notice period, as well as the price offered to redeeming investors. Investors often suffer a price discount if they withdraw when the fund is struggling to sell assets.

"Consistency between these features of a fund could ensure that investors redeeming their share could do so without placing a cost on remaining investors," the FPC said.

Britain, however, may not be able to introduce all the fund rule changes itself. Some will need backing from international regulators, who have already signalled scepticism over the need for an overhaul.

Open-ended funds like Woodford are regulated under European Union rules.

The FCA last week published tougher rules for funds that invest in hard-to-sell assets like property, as property funds with more than 18 billion pounds in assets under management froze shortly after the June 2016 Brexit vote.

But the new FCA rules did not cover funds like Woodford's and did not tackle fund structure, leaving that to the separate BoE and FCA review.

(This story refiles to restore missing word `be' in paragraph one)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones)

By Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
2019Aberdeen Standard unit to manage smaller Woodford fund
RE
2019Investors in collapsed Woodford fund to get half their cash in January
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : EU to crack down on asset managers in 2020 afte..
RE
2019Woodford analysis suggests investors may lose a third of their money
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Watchdog warns UK fund managers to avoid Woodfo..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE hits one-month high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
2019Woodford listed fund shares drop after valuation cut
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : and partner raked in £20m dividends amid Equity..
AQ
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : UK watchdog hits back at critics over Woodford ..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 heads for best weekly performance in nine month..
RE
More news
Chart SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Jane Searle Chairman
Scott Selby Durrand Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Cohen Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosina Jane Tufnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Raymond James Abbott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC-39.50%263
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-44.73%154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group