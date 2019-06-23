Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC    WPCT   GB00BVG1CF25

WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(WPCT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woodford Patient Capital Trust : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fund pose hurdle to reopening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 03:06am EDT
Neil Woodford is seen in this undated handout picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Trading in Neil Woodford's 3.7 billion pound ($4.69 billion) Equity Income Fund may not be reopened swiftly after it was suspended on June 3 because of the illiquid assets it holds.

The fund's authorized owner, Link Fund Solutions, must update investors on whether it intends to keep the fund closed to trading at least every 28 days. The first deadline is July 1.

The main reason trading was suspended was to allow time for the fund to sell its stakes in unlisted and illiquid assets. This is also the main factor determining when it can reopen.

Woodford had been trying to sell those stakes before the suspension. His plans included moving five holdings into his listed Woodford Patient Capital Trust (WPCT) in a March share swap. But redemptions outpaced that effort.

Britain's markets regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said at the time of the suspension that a fifth of the fund's assets were in such illiquid assets.

The illiquid assets include preference shares in four firms listed on the Guernsey stock exchange that have never traded.

FCA data show how difficult it will be to reopen the fund quickly, indicating that just 8% of the holdings could be sold in a week. The rest are expected to take much longer to sell.

The data showed selling 29% of the fund's holdings could take up to a month, about 30% would require six months and another third would need from six months to more than a year.

"I doubt very much whether that fund will be unsuspended until much later this year, possibly not until next year," said Chris Bailey, analyst at Raymond James.

Tracking Woodford's handling of the process has been made harder since he stopped publishing a list of holdings on the company website.

A Woodford spokesman told Reuters on June 13 that the frozen fund had sold 100 million pounds in more liquid listed British stocks. He declined to offer an update when contacted on June 21.

According to the 2018 annual report, the fund had stakes in 24 unlisted or Guernsey-listed companies, excluding those subsequently removed in the share swap. The companies equated to 18.26% of the portfolio with a value of 850 million pounds, based on assets under management at the end of 2018.

The fund's investment include stakes in 14 unlisted healthcare or biotechnology companies.

($1 = 0.7895 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Samantha Machado; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Muvija M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL T
03:06aWOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fund pose..
RE
06/21JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Openwork hands $400 million Woodford fund mandate to J..
RE
06/20HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : urges Woodford to find other ways to release capital
RE
06/19Nearly 300,000 Hargreaves Lansdown clients exposed to Woodford fund
RE
06/18WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Britain's markets regulator investigates Woodfo..
RE
06/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 enjoys best day in four months after Draghi's '..
RE
06/18Woodford under fresh fire as Fidelity curbs investment in second fund
RE
06/18WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Investor lobbyist wants review of UK financial ..
RE
06/18WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Patient Capital Trust shares fall as Neil Woodf..
AQ
06/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa..
RE
More news
Chart WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Jane Searle Chairman
Steven Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Charles Hodson Non-Executive Director
Carolan Dobson Non-Executive Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About