Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc    WPCT   GB00BVG1CF25

SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC

(WPCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodford Patient Capital Trust : UK markets watchdog says `strong case' for regulating product promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/17/2019 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey speaks at a Bank of England press conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said a "strong case" could be made for regulating how financial products are marketed following a surge in online promotions.

"What's concerning is that we have seen an explosion in the number of high-yield investment opportunities that get offered on the internet," FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told a news conference.

The marketing material is unregulated, even though the firms publishing them are.

"What concerns me is it is very hard to keep track of all these things," Bailey said.

The FCA was in contact with major internet service providers, but they take a fairly limited approach to scrutinising what goes online, Bailey said.

He advised people not to buy high-yield investment products on the Web. "There are investors attracted to this. I don't blame them."

The FCA's handling of investment firm London Capital & Finance (LCF), which collapsed in January, is being independently reviewed and one of its conclusions could be to make promotions a regulated activity, Bailey said.

The watchdog had ordered LCF last December to withdraw its promotional material for mini bonds. The firm went into administration with losses of up to 237 million pounds from unregulated 'mini bond' investments.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme last month said some of the people who put money into LCF may be entitled to payouts covering their losses if they received misleading advice

LCF had three different auditors in as many years and they have questions to answer, Bailey said, adding that the auditors could be subject to potential legal action by administrators of the collapsed firm.

Bailey was speaking after the FCA's annual meeting, where people who bought LCF mini bonds accused the watchdog of being too slow to act and confusing them as to what the protections were.

Bailey told the meeting that the watchdog was often unable to act because products like a business loan, mini bonds and , marketing material lie outside the regulatory "perimeter".

The FCA, however, in its first annual perimeter review published made no recommendations to the government to extend the watchdog's remit.

The FCA has also been in the spotlight after the flagship 3.5 billion-pound investment fund of high-profile asset manager Neil Woodford was suspended in June, trapping investors.

Bailey said Woodford had been complying with the letter but not the spirit of rules. "We don't have evidence to suggest that there are other firms acting in the way that Woodford did," he said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that open- ended funds like Woodford were "built on a lie" by saying they can hand investors their money back on a daily basis.

"I don't share the view that open-ended funds are per se bad. I do think that the Woodford case ... tells us a number of things about how you have to manage illiquid assets," Bailey said.

The BoE and the FCA announced a review last week into whether there should be longer redemption periods for funds with assets that cannot be sold quickly to raise cash.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Sinead Cruise, Larry King)

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 1.26% 9.146 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC 0.44% 22.6 Delayed Quote.-41.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
2019Aberdeen Standard unit to manage smaller Woodford fund
RE
2019Investors in collapsed Woodford fund to get half their cash in January
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : EU to crack down on asset managers in 2020 afte..
RE
2019Woodford analysis suggests investors may lose a third of their money
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Watchdog warns UK fund managers to avoid Woodfo..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE hits one-month high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
2019Woodford listed fund shares drop after valuation cut
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : and partner raked in £20m dividends amid Equity..
AQ
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : UK watchdog hits back at critics over Woodford ..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 heads for best weekly performance in nine month..
RE
More news
Chart SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Jane Searle Chairman
Scott Selby Durrand Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Cohen Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosina Jane Tufnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Raymond James Abbott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC-41.07%257
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-37.23%175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group