Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc    WPCT   GB00BVG1CF25

SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC

(WPCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodford Patient Capital Trust : Watchdog warns UK fund managers to avoid Woodford liquidity trap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
11/05/2019 | 03:16am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Asset managers must ensure effective liquidity management of their funds, even where investment decisions have been delegated to others, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said.

The FCA is investigating the suspension in June of the now-closed flagship equity fund run by Neil Woodford, one of Britain's highest-profile asset managers, which was unable to meet daily calls from investors for redemptions.

"Good fund governance ensures the liquidity of your funds' underlying assets is appropriately considered," Nick Miller, FCA head of asset management, said in a letter to asset managers which was published on Monday. Such letters are sometimes read as a warning that enforcement action is the next step.

For funds, liquidity refers to the ease of selling assets, critical for those that offer daily cashbacks to investors.

Miller said asset managers should check if they are managing liquidity in their funds in line with the FCA's best practice.

"Open ended" funds come under EU rules that set a cap on illiquid assets, which the Woodford fund breached twice.

Earlier this year the FCA set out new rules on illiquid assets at funds that do not come under the EU rules.

These rules come into force in September 2020 and Miller said fund managers "may wish to consider whether it would be in investors' interests to adopt some of the measures" earlier.

Asset managers should consider whether a security is in practice sufficiently liquid even when listed for trading on an exchange, Miller said.

Some of Woodford's assets were listed in Guernsey, where little trading took place.

"Where assets are less liquid, robust valuation practices are vital," Miller said.

Separately the Bank of England and FCA will give an update on Dec. 10 on their review into the costs and benefits of aligning redemption terms with the typical time it takes to sell assets in normal and stressed market conditions.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
2019Aberdeen Standard unit to manage smaller Woodford fund
RE
2019Investors in collapsed Woodford fund to get half their cash in January
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : EU to crack down on asset managers in 2020 afte..
RE
2019Woodford analysis suggests investors may lose a third of their money
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Watchdog warns UK fund managers to avoid Woodfo..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE hits one-month high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
2019Woodford listed fund shares drop after valuation cut
RE
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : and partner raked in £20m dividends amid Equity..
AQ
2019WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : UK watchdog hits back at critics over Woodford ..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 heads for best weekly performance in nine month..
RE
More news
Chart SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Jane Searle Chairman
Scott Selby Durrand Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Cohen Independent Non-Executive Director
Rosina Jane Tufnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Raymond James Abbott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHRODER UK PUBLIC PRIVATE TRUST PLC-34.81%275
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-44.93%154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group