WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(WPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/13
34.86 AUD   +0.75%
05:29pWoodside Earnings Boosted by Rise in Sales, Prices
DJ
02/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Drop On Renewed Worries Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
02/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Woodside Earnings Boosted by Rise in Sales, Prices

0
02/13/2019 | 05:29pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Woodside Petroleum recorded a strong bump up in annual profit thanks to increased sales volumes and stronger prices.

Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer said its net profit climbed 28% to US$1.36 billion for the 12 months through December from US$1.07 billion in 2017, while revenue from its activities rose by 32% to US$5.24 billion from US$3.98 billion.

Still, the energy company's board plans a final dividend of US$0.49 a share, steady on the payout for the last two half-year periods.

Woodside's production grew by 8% last year to 91.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, driven by a lift in liquefied natural gas volumes. It has forecast production of between 88 million and 94 million barrels this year.

The bulk of Woodside's profit comes from LNG operations in Western Australia, where it has run the North West Shelf project since 1984 and the Pluto LNG plant, which began producing in 2012. The company has also benefited from better-than-expected output from Chevron Wheatstone LNG venture in Western Australia, which began exporting in 2017 and started shipping volumes from a second production line last June.

In recent years, Woodside has focused on rebuilding its resource base, including buying a minority stake in the Wheatstone project and an interest in three promising oil discoveries off Senegal. Early last year, it snapped up Exxon Mobil stake in the Scarborough natural-gas field off Western Australia to consolidate its hold on a remote but promising source of gas for its LNG operations.

At the same time, it is seeking to develop fields in the Browse Basin off Australia's west coast, which have an estimated resource of 13.9 trillion cubic feet of gas which it wants to pipe to the North West Shelf LNG operation.

Zoe Yujnovich, chairman of Royal Dutch Shell PLC's (RDSA) Australian business, on Wednesday said the partners in Browse are aligned on development plans and are now working on commercial agreements. Shell has a 27% stake the proposed project, alongside companies including BP PLC which has a 17% interest.

For Woodside, the development of its west-coast LNG facilities linking the Pluto and North West Shelf plants on the coast is expected to more than double its share of production by 2027. It has set a target of about 100 million barrels a year in 2020 in anticipation of a tightening supply market across the industry and continued demand growth from countries including China.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 1.10% 551.2 Delayed Quote.9.93%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.72% 119.57 Delayed Quote.7.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.13% 76.25 Delayed Quote.8.67%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 0.75% 34.86 End-of-day quote.10.47%
WTI 0.86% 53.91 Delayed Quote.15.37%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 048 M
EBIT 2018 2 383 M
Net income 2018 1 458 M
Debt 2018 2 574 M
Yield 2018 5,51%
P/E ratio 2018 15,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
EV / Sales 2018 5,04x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 22 865 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Meg ONeill Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED10.47%22 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%77 651
CNOOC LTD10.53%74 840
EOG RESOURCES8.03%55 456
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.64%49 643
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.34%32 425
