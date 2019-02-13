Woodside Earnings Boosted by Rise in Sales, Prices

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Woodside Petroleum recorded a strong bump up in annual profit thanks to increased sales volumes and stronger prices.

Australia's largest independent oil and gas producer said its net profit climbed 28% to US$1.36 billion for the 12 months through December from US$1.07 billion in 2017, while revenue from its activities rose by 32% to US$5.24 billion from US$3.98 billion.

Still, the energy company's board plans a final dividend of US$0.49 a share, steady on the payout for the last two half-year periods.

Woodside's production grew by 8% last year to 91.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, driven by a lift in liquefied natural gas volumes. It has forecast production of between 88 million and 94 million barrels this year.

The bulk of Woodside's profit comes from LNG operations in Western Australia, where it has run the North West Shelf project since 1984 and the Pluto LNG plant, which began producing in 2012. The company has also benefited from better-than-expected output from Chevron Wheatstone LNG venture in Western Australia, which began exporting in 2017 and started shipping volumes from a second production line last June.

In recent years, Woodside has focused on rebuilding its resource base, including buying a minority stake in the Wheatstone project and an interest in three promising oil discoveries off Senegal. Early last year, it snapped up Exxon Mobil stake in the Scarborough natural-gas field off Western Australia to consolidate its hold on a remote but promising source of gas for its LNG operations.

At the same time, it is seeking to develop fields in the Browse Basin off Australia's west coast, which have an estimated resource of 13.9 trillion cubic feet of gas which it wants to pipe to the North West Shelf LNG operation.

Zoe Yujnovich, chairman of Royal Dutch Shell PLC's (RDSA) Australian business, on Wednesday said the partners in Browse are aligned on development plans and are now working on commercial agreements. Shell has a 27% stake the proposed project, alongside companies including BP PLC which has a 17% interest.

For Woodside, the development of its west-coast LNG facilities linking the Pluto and North West Shelf plants on the coast is expected to more than double its share of production by 2027. It has set a target of about 100 million barrels a year in 2020 in anticipation of a tightening supply market across the industry and continued demand growth from countries including China.

