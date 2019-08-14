Woodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown -- Update

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Woodside Petroleum Ltd.'s (WPL.AU) half-year profit was hit hard by an extended maintenance delay at a big liquefied natural gas operation, denting output and prompting a cut to the interim dividend.

Still, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer expects a strong second half with the company on track to achieve targeted annual production of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020.

The maintenance turnaround at the Pluto LNG operation in Western Australia was the first since it began, but was lengthened during the period by technical problems. Woodside said it also affected by cyclones disrupting Australian production and with its Ngujima-Yin floating production storage and offloading facility in Western Australia being taken offline for refurbishment.

For the first six months, Woodside said its net profit fell by 23% to US$419 million from US$541 million last year.

Sales, processing and trading revenue slipped 5.4% to US$2.26 billion in the six months from US$2.39 billion last year, squeezed by a fall in liquefied natural gas prices and decline in production with planned maintenance at the Pluto LNG facility.

Woodside has flagged 2019 output is expected to be at the lower end of a range between 88 million and 94 million barrels of oil equivalent after the restart of Pluto was delayed. Output grew by 8% last year to 91.4 million barrels, led by a lift in LNG volumes.

The bulk of Woodside's earnings are driven by LNG operations in Western Australia where the company runs the North West Shelf project that has been producing since 1984 and the Pluto LNG plant that began producing in 2012. Woodside also has a stake in Chevron Wheatstone LNG venture in Western Australia, which began exporting in 2017.

The energy company plans to pay an interim dividend of US$0.36 a share, a cut from the US$0.53 paid a year ago.

After working to rebuild its resources in recent years, the Perth-based company is focused on undeveloped gas fields off Western Australia and linking the Pluto and North West Shelf plants on the coast to create a hub that it expects will help it more than double its production by 2027. It has set a target of about 100 million barrels a year in 2020 in anticipation of tightening supplies across the industry and continued demand growth from countries including China.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company had made significant progress with its major developments in Western Australia and in Senegal over the first half, and the company anticipated first oil from its Greater Enfield project in Australia in August.

