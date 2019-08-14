Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Woodside Petroleum Limited    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(WPL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
33.43 AUD   +1.18%
09:12pWoodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown -- Update
DJ
05:01pWoodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown
DJ
08/07Japan LNG buyers talk tough as spot prices drop to three-year lows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Woodside Petroleum Ltd.'s (WPL.AU) half-year profit was hit hard by an extended maintenance delay at a big liquefied natural gas operation, denting output and prompting a cut to the interim dividend.

Still, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer expects a strong second half with the company on track to achieve targeted annual production of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020.

The maintenance turnaround at the Pluto LNG operation in Western Australia was the first since it began, but was lengthened during the period by technical problems. Woodside said it also affected by cyclones disrupting Australian production and with its Ngujima-Yin floating production storage and offloading facility in Western Australia being taken offline for refurbishment.

For the first six months, Woodside said its net profit fell by 23% to US$419 million from US$541 million last year.

Sales, processing and trading revenue slipped 5.4% to US$2.26 billion in the six months from US$2.39 billion last year, squeezed by a fall in liquefied natural gas prices and decline in production with planned maintenance at the Pluto LNG facility.

Woodside has flagged 2019 output is expected to be at the lower end of a range between 88 million and 94 million barrels of oil equivalent after the restart of Pluto was delayed. Output grew by 8% last year to 91.4 million barrels, led by a lift in LNG volumes.

The bulk of Woodside's earnings are driven by LNG operations in Western Australia where the company runs the North West Shelf project that has been producing since 1984 and the Pluto LNG plant that began producing in 2012. Woodside also has a stake in Chevron Wheatstone LNG venture in Western Australia, which began exporting in 2017.

The energy company plans to pay an interim dividend of US$0.36 a share, a cut from the US$0.53 paid a year ago.

After working to rebuild its resources in recent years, the Perth-based company is focused on undeveloped gas fields off Western Australia and linking the Pluto and North West Shelf plants on the coast to create a hub that it expects will help it more than double its production by 2027. It has set a target of about 100 million barrels a year in 2020 in anticipation of tightening supplies across the industry and continued demand growth from countries including China.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company had made significant progress with its major developments in Western Australia and in Senegal over the first half, and the company anticipated first oil from its Greater Enfield project in Australia in August.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -3.80% 117.74 Delayed Quote.12.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 59.12 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 1.18% 33.43 End-of-day quote.5.49%
WTI 0.05% 54.99 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED
09:12pWoodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown -- Update
DJ
05:01pWoodside Half-Year Profit Slides with Maintenance Shutdown
DJ
08/07Japan LNG buyers talk tough as spot prices drop to three-year lows
RE
07/31BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : Awarded seabed intervention and shore crossing contract f..
AQ
07/29China's ENN wins LNG trailer transport permit for Zhoushan bridge
RE
07/21WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Is Time Slipping Away For Woodside?
AQ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 808 M
EBIT 2019 3 167 M
Net income 2019 1 980 M
Debt 2019 3 188 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 31 296 M
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,71  AUD
Last Close Price 33,43  AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Meg ONeill Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED5.49%20 997
CNOOC LTD-5.59%65 207
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.60%59 803
EOG RESOURCES INC.-9.96%45 570
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.70%40 037
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.64%28 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group