Woodside Petroleum : Media Release - Pluto Expansion Execute Contract

WOODSIDE SELECTS BECHTEL AS PREFERRED EXECUTION CONTRACTOR FOR

PROPOSED PLUTO TRAIN 2

Woodside has selected Bechtel as the preferred execution contractor for the proposed expansion of its Pluto LNG facility in Western Australia.

Woodside will continue to work closely with Bechtel in preparation for award of the contract for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase. Activities will include continuing to refine the concept and costs. The FEED contract award will also include the option for the full execute phase contract, subject to a positive final investment decision.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said expanding the Pluto LNG facility is key to realising the company's vision for the Burrup Hub.

"Expanding Pluto LNG will provide the necessary infrastructure to commercialise Western Australian gas resources for years to come.

"We look forward to progressing Train 2 concept definition work and continuing to build our relationship with Bechtel," he said.

Woodside is proposing a brownfield expansion of the Pluto LNG facility, including construction of a second LNG train with a targeted capacity of 4-5 Mtpa (100% project), to facilitate development of the 7.3 Tcf (2C, 100%) Scarborough gas resource.

Woodside is targeting FEED entry in Q1 2019 and a final investment decision in 2020, with Train 2 targeted to be ready for start-up in 2024.

These targets are subject to all necessary joint venture approvals, regulatory approvals and/or appropriate commercial arrangements being finalised.

