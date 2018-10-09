Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED (WPL)

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED (WPL)
News

Woodside Petroleum : Media Release - Pluto Expansion Execute Contract

10/09/2018 | 09:58am CEST

MediaRelease

Woodside Energy Ltd.

ACN 005 482 986

Tuesday, 9 October 2018

Mia Yellagonga 11 Mount Street Perth WA 6000 Australia

T+61 8 9348 4000F+61 8 9214 2777

www.woodside.com.au

WOODSIDE SELECTS BECHTEL AS PREFERRED EXECUTION CONTRACTOR FOR

PROPOSED PLUTO TRAIN 2

Woodside has selected Bechtel as the preferred execution contractor for the proposed expansion of its Pluto LNG facility in Western Australia.

Woodside will continue to work closely with Bechtel in preparation for award of the contract for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase. Activities will include continuing to refine the concept and costs. The FEED contract award will also include the option for the full execute phase contract, subject to a positive final investment decision.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said expanding the Pluto LNG facility is key to realising the company's vision for the Burrup Hub.

"Expanding Pluto LNG will provide the necessary infrastructure to commercialise Western Australian gas resources for years to come.

"We look forward to progressing Train 2 concept definition work and continuing to build our relationship with Bechtel," he said.

Woodside is proposing a brownfield expansion of the Pluto LNG facility, including construction of a second LNG train with a targeted capacity of 4-5 Mtpa (100% project), to facilitate development of the 7.3 Tcf (2C, 100%) Scarborough gas resource.

Woodside is targeting FEED entry in Q1 2019 and a final investment decision in 2020, with Train 2 targeted to be ready for start-up in 2024.

These targets are subject to all necessary joint venture approvals, regulatory approvals and/or appropriate commercial arrangements being finalised.

Contacts:

MEDIA

Christine ForsterM: +61 484 112 469

E:christine.forster@woodside.com.au

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:57:02 UTC
