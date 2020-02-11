Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
33.95 AUD   +1.16%
05:30aAustralia's Woodside flags $483 million charge on Kitimat assets in Canada
RE
04:33aWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Significant Item in 2019 Full-Year Results
PU
02/10WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD : annual earnings release
Australia's Woodside flags $483 million charge on Kitimat assets in Canada

02/11/2020 | 05:30am EST

Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Tuesday it will record a A$720 million ($483.41 million) charge in its fiscal 2019 results in relation to Kitimat liquefied natural gas assets in Canada.

Woodside said in September it would scale down its investment in the Canadian project to reduce capital expenditure. Woodside owns 50% of the Kitimat project, that is operated by Chevron (CVX.N).

The U.S. oil and gas major reported a large fourth-quarter loss last month as it took around $10 billion in writedowns on properties that were no longer economical, including the Kitimat LNG assets.

"The impairment reflects increased uncertainty, particularly in the timing of the development of the upstream Liard resource, following sustained depressed gas market conditions in Western Canada," Woodside said in a statement.

The Kitimat project encompasses upstream resource assets in the Liard and Horn River basins in northeast British Columbia and a natural gas liquefaction facility.

Woodside forecast higher output for fiscal 2020 in an operational update in January and said it has stepped up work on growth projects in a bid to triple its oil and gas reserves over a decade.

The company is due to report its results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.78% 109.79 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 54 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.16% 33.95 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
WTI 0.80% 50.18 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
