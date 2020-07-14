Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/13
21.52 AUD   +1.80%
04:11aAustralia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus
RE
03:30aWoodside Expects US$3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets -- Update
DJ
03:02aWoodside Petroleum Expects US$3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus

07/14/2020 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday forecast a first-half impairment loss of $4.37 billion (£3.48 billion) after tax, joining global energy majors that have slashed the value of their assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.



The bulk of the impairment - $3.92 billion - is related to writing down the value of its oil and gas properties and exploration assets, the company said in a statement.

Nearly 80% of the impairment losses on its oil and gas properties were because of the price drop but it also factored in longer term demand uncertainty and an increased risk of higher carbon pricing.

Woodside joins BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in announcing write-downs and impairments on their assets as the slump in fuel demand has led to a dire outlook for energy prices.

The company made a $447 million provision for an onerous liquefied natural gas supply deal in Corpus Christi, Texas, at a time when several Asian and European buyers have cancelled cargoes.

Woodside will report its second-quarter production figures on Wednesday and first-half fiscal 2020 earnings on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.51% 298.501 Delayed Quote.-37.10%
ENI SPA -0.37% 8.632 Delayed Quote.-37.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.33% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.17% 14.398 Delayed Quote.-44.91%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.80% 21.52 End-of-day quote.-37.41%
WTI -0.49% 39.415 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
