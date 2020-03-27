Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woodside Petroleum Ltd    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/27
16.84 AUD   -6.44%
10:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Businesses are lining up for government cash
06:46aCairn Energy reduces Senegal, UK spending plans
RE
02:37aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil plunges more than 5% despite stimulus efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Texas

Oil prices plunged more than 5% on Friday and were on track for a fifth straight weekly loss as demand destruction caused by the coronavirus outweighed stimulus efforts by policymakers around the world.

Both contracts are down nearly two thirds this year and the coronavirus-related slump in economic activity and fuel demand has forced massive retrenchment in investment by oil and other energy companies.

Brent crude was down $2.03, or 7.7%, at $24.31 a barrel by 12:03 p.m. EDT (1603 GMT). U.S. crude was down $1.29, or 5.7%, at $21.31.

"We ran out of ammunition to support the market," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. "The government used up all their bullets this week - next week the market is on its own."

With 3 billion people in lockdown, global oil requirements could drop by 20%, International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said as he called on major producers such as Saudi Arabia to help to stabilize oil markets.

The calls may not be enough to bring the market back into balance.

"We have our doubts about whether Saudi Arabia will allow itself to be persuaded so easily to return from the path of revenge that it only recently embarked upon," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg, referring to the price war being waged between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Group of 20 major economies on Thursday pledged to inject more than $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic".

Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives are determined to pass a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill by Saturday at the latest, hoping to provide quick help as deaths mount and the economy reels.

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases as Beijing ordered airlines to implement sharp reductions in international flights, for fear travelers could reignite the outbreak.

(GRAPHIC: Goldman Sachs on oil demand destruction -

)

As global oil demand plummets, Saudi Arabia is struggling to find customers for its extra oil, undermining its bid to seize market share by expanding production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia this month failed to reach agreement with other producers, including Russia, to curb oil production to support prices.

But the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters a new supply pact between OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, might be possible if other countries join.

"It does not seem as though there is anything the Saudis or the broader OPEC+ group can do to push the market significantly higher," said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

"The demand destruction we are seeing does mean the level of (production) cuts that would be needed by the group would be just too much to stomach," he said.

(GRAPHIC: Oil price dive turns up the heat on OPEC finances -

)

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said the coronavirus outbreak has dented global oil demand by 15 million to 20 million barrels per day (bpd).

Oil and gas research group JBC Energy said it had "drastically" reduced its oil demand forecast for 2020, expecting a decline of more than 7.4 million bpd on average.

(Additional Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Aaron Sheldrick and Sonali Paul in Tokyo; Editing by Jane Merriman, David Goodman and David Gregorio)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
10:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Businesses are lining up for government cash
06:46aCairn Energy reduces Senegal, UK spending plans
RE
02:37aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
03/26Woodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions -- Update
DJ
03/26Woodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions
DJ
03/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)
PU
03/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Support for community, suppliers and contractors in respons..
PU
03/13WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Notification of Dividend Update
PU
03/11WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : EVP Development speech AOG
PU
03/09Global Markets Are Rocked as Battle Over Crude Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 6 099 M
EBIT 2020 1 837 M
Net income 2020 983 M
Debt 2020 6 200 M
Yield 2020 5,05%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
EV / Sales2021 3,86x
Capitalization 16 071 M
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,89  AUD
Last Close Price 16,84  AUD
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Meg O'Neill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-47.64%10 399
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.20%1 591 356
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%43 651
CONOCOPHILLIPS-50.65%34 694
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.81%23 009
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-50.89%12 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group