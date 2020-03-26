Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woodside Petroleum Ltd    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
18 AUD   +3.87%
06:15pWoodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions -- Update
DJ
06:06pWoodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions
DJ
03/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:06pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Woodside Petroleum Ltd. said it was deferring three major projects to expand its liquefied natural gas production by at least one year as it seeks to conserve cash until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and oil prices recover.

Woodside said it won't decide whether to proceed with construction of the Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia state until 2021, while pushing back the timing of a decision on a second processing unit at the active Pluto LNG facility to the same time.

A final investment decision on developing the Browse gas resource will also be delayed, but without a new target date.

Woodside said its response to the pandemic and steep fall in oil prices would cut its total expenditure this year by around 50% to US$2.4 billion. The Perth-based company had US$4.9 billion cash on hand at the end of February, and total liquidity of US$7.9 billion.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 3.87% 18 End-of-day quote.-53.08%
WTI -4.22% 23.325 Delayed Quote.-60.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
06:15pWoodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions -- Update
DJ
06:06pWoodside Defers Scarborough, Pluto Train 2 Investment Decisions
DJ
03/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y (Coleman)
PU
03/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Support for community, suppliers and contractors in respons..
PU
03/13WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Notification of Dividend Update
PU
03/11WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : EVP Development speech AOG
PU
03/09Global Markets Are Rocked as Battle Over Crude Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging -- Update
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked by Oil-Price Clash
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 6 099 M
EBIT 2020 1 826 M
Net income 2020 971 M
Debt 2020 6 303 M
Yield 2020 4,85%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
EV / Sales2021 4,04x
Capitalization 17 178 M
Chart WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Woodside Petroleum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,13  AUD
Last Close Price 18,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Meg O'Neill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-53.08%9 857
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.20%1 575 263
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%44 052
CONOCOPHILLIPS-52.42%33 450
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-52.61%23 102
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-52.23%11 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group