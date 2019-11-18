Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
34.25 AUD   +0.76%
Woodside Narrows 2019 Production Guidance

11/18/2019 | 06:06pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Woodside Petroleum narrowed its production target for the year, flagging roughly flat output before a rebound in 2020.

In a presentation to investors, Australia's largest natural-gas producer said it now expected production for 2019 of between 89 million and 91 million barrels of oil equivalent and a jump to about 100 million next year.

As recently as mid-August, Woodside said it continued to expect production would be at the lower end of a 88 million- to 94 million-barrel range set four months earlier to account for an extended maintenance shutdown at the Pluto liquefied natural-gas operation in Western Australia. That follows 8% growth in output last year to 91.4 million barrels.

The company is targeting compound annual production growth of more than 6% between 2019 and 2028 as it moves toward final investment decision on projects including the Scarborough and Browse gas fields in Western Australia.

Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the timing was right to push ahead with plans to triple reserves, with the base climbing to about 3.71 billion barrels by 2028.

Mr. Coleman said momentum was building toward a final investment call on the Scarborough project after the recent increase to the resource volume there and a deal with partner BHP Group on pricing processing gas from the field at the Pluto operation. The project is part of plans by Woodside to develop a seven production-line LNG processing center in Western Australia.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.21% 37.36 End-of-day quote.8.91%
BHP GROUP -0.22% 1686.2 Delayed Quote.2.33%
LME COPPER CASH -0.39% 5812 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 62.26 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.76% 34.25 End-of-day quote.8.52%
WTI -1.52% 56.85 Delayed Quote.26.39%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 786 M
EBIT 2019 2 695 M
Net income 2019 1 606 M
Debt 2019 3 600 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 32 273 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,16  AUD
Last Close Price 34,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Meg O'Neill Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaun Gregory CTO, Executive VP-Exploration & Technology
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD8.52%21 815
CNOOC LIMITED-1.15%68 115
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.58%63 916
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.74%42 748
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.54%34 795
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 157
