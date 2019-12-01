Log in
Woodside Petroleum : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

12/01/2019 | 08:13pm EST

ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Monday, 2 December 2019

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Woodside has appointed Ms Goh Swee Chen as

a non-executive director effective

1 January 2020.

Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said that Ms Goh's diverse professional background, extensive international track record and board experience will be a valuable asset to the Woodside Board.

Ms Goh joined Shell in 2003 and retired as Chairperson of the Shell companies in Singapore in January 2019. She served on the boards of a number of Shell joint ventures in China, Korea and Saudi Arabia and has extensive board and governance experience. Prior to joining Shell, Ms Goh worked at Procter & Gamble and IBM. She has gained significant experience in a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, consumer goods and IT. Ms Goh is currently based in Singapore, and has lived and worked in Malaysia, the Netherlands, Australia, USA, Japan and China.

Ms Goh is a director of Singapore Airlines Ltd, Singapore Power Ltd and CapitaLand Ltd. In Singapore she is also the chair of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, the Global Compact Network Singapore and the National Arts Council, and a member of public service boards including the Legal Services Commission. She is also a trustee on the board of Nanyang Technological University.

Ms Goh has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in the United States and a Bachelor of Science in Information Science from Victoria University in New Zealand. In 2018 she was named Distinguished Alumni, Chicago Booth, University of Chicago.

Ms Goh will join Woodside as an independent director and will be a member of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, Sustainability Committee and Nominations Committee.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

E: investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:12:10 UTC
