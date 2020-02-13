Log in
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
Woodside Petroleum : Arbitral Tribunal Rejects FAR Limited's Pre-Emption Claims

02/13/2020 | 09:44pm EST

ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Friday, 14 February 2020

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL REJECTS FAR LIMITED'S PRE-EMPTION CLAIMS

Woodside has received a decision from the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in the arbitration initiated by FAR Limited against Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V, which was heard in July 2019.

The Tribunal found in favour of Woodside and declared that FAR Limited did not have a pre-emption right over Woodside's 2016 transaction to enter the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture. The Tribunal also rejected FAR Limited's other claims.

The Tribunal has ordered the parties to provide their views on the next procedural steps arising from the decision within 45 days.

Woodside is committed to working with the RSSD joint venture to progress the Sangomar Field Development, which achieved final investment decision in January 2020.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

E: investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:43:09 UTC
