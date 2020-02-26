Woodside Petroleum : Notification of Dividend Update

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
WPL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 27, 2020
Reason for the Update
The exchange rates used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies on the record date, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, are now available.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
55004898962
1.3
ASX issuer code
WPL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The exchange rates used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies on the record date, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, are now available.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday February 13, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 27, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
WPL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday February 25, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday February 24, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 20, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.55000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
$ 0.83131802
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Estimated or Actual?
to be released
Actual
Thursday February 27, 2020
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
$ 0.66160000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Wednesday February 26, 2020 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).
Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Tuesday February 25, 2020.
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
$ 0.83131802
|
GBP - Pound Sterling
|
$ 0.42514706
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/USD 0.66160000
GBP/USD 1.29367000
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
|
Thursday February 27, 2020
|
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account.
Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Wednesday February 26, 2020 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).
Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Tuesday February 25, 2020.
Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Wednesday February 26, 2020 19:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Contact the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.55000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.55000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Wednesday February 26, 2020 19:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
1.5000 %
End Date
Thursday February 27, 2020
Wednesday March 11, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
A volume weighted average price calculation determined over 10 trading days, from 27 February 2020 to 11 March 2020 in accordance with the DRP plan rules.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
$
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
Friday March 20, 2020
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
The directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.woodside.com.au/investors/dividends/dividend-reinvestment-plan
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
