WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
Woodside Petroleum : Notification of Dividend Update

02/26/2020 | 09:41pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WPL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

Reason for the Update

The exchange rates used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies on the record date, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, are now available.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WPL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

The exchange rates used for converting the dividend into the payment currencies on the record date, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, are now available.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday February 13, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 27, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WPL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday February 25, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday February 24, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 20, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.55000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

$ 0.83131802

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Actual

Thursday February 27, 2020

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)

rate): AUD

Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

$ 0.66160000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Woodside dividends are determined and declared in US dollars. However, shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars unless their registered address is in the United Kingdom, where they will receive their dividend in British pounds, or in the United States, where they will receive their dividend in US dollars. Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account. Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Wednesday February 26, 2020 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Tuesday February 25, 2020.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

$ 0.83131802

GBP - Pound Sterling

$ 0.42514706

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD/USD 0.66160000

GBP/USD 1.29367000

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

Thursday February 27, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States can elect to receive their dividend in US dollars, payable into a US financial institution account.

Shareholders must make an election to alter their dividend currency on or before the election date of Wednesday February 26, 2020 by contacting the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Currency conversion will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the record date of Tuesday February 25, 2020.

Shareholders who reside outside of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using the share registry's Global Wire Payment Service. For a list of currencies offered and how to subscribe to the service, shareholders should contact the share registry.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday February 26, 2020 19:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Contact the Woodside share registry on 1300 558 507 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4632 (outside Australia).

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.55000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.55000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday February 26, 2020 19:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

1.5000 %

End Date

Thursday February 27, 2020

Wednesday March 11, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

A volume weighted average price calculation determined over 10 trading days, from 27 February 2020 to 11 March 2020 in accordance with the DRP plan rules.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

Friday March 20, 2020

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

The directors have determined in accordance with the DRP plan rules that participation is not open to a holder whose registered address is in a country other than Australia and New Zealand.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.woodside.com.au/investors/dividends/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

Notification of dividend / distribution

6 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

7 / 7

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 02:40:08 UTC
