Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Woodward Inc    WWD

WOODWARD INC

(WWD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/25 03:16:17 pm
110.935 USD   +3.19%
03:00pWoodward Announces Declaration of Dividend
GL
08/19WOODWARD INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05WOODWARD : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1625 per share for the quarter, payable on December 2, 2019 for stockholders of record as of November 18, 2019.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the company’s quarterly cash dividend. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT:Don Guzzardo
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
970-498-3580
Don.Guzzardo@Woodward.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOODWARD INC
03:03pWOODWARD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:00pWoodward Announces Declaration of Dividend
GL
08/19WOODWARD INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12WOODWARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/05WOODWARD : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05WOODWARD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/05Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
GL
07/31WOODWARD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend
GL
07/24Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 907 M
EBIT 2019 404 M
Net income 2019 278 M
Debt 2019 974 M
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,37x
Capitalization 6 649 M
Chart WOODWARD INC
Duration : Period :
Woodward Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODWARD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 112,38  $
Last Close Price 107,51  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Gendron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas G. Cromwell Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Robert F. Weber Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John D. Tysver Vice President-Technology
Paul Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODWARD INC44.72%6 649
ATLAS COPCO46.70%37 232
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.79%37 086
FANUC CORP24.98%36 051
INGERSOLL-RAND34.55%29 654
PARKER HANNIFIN19.15%22 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group