Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Woodward, Inc.    WWD

WOODWARD, INC.

(WWD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08125 per share for the quarter, payable on August 31, 2020, for stockholders of record as of August 17, 2020.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the company’s quarterly cash dividend. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Don Guzzardo
 Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
 970-498-3580
 Don.Guzzardo@woodward.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WOODWARD, INC.
05:01pWoodward Announces Declaration of Dividend
GL
07/23Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference ..
GL
07/22WOODWARD, INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/15WOODWARD, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11WOODWARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/04WOODWARD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04WOODWARD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/04Woodward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
05/01EXCLUSIVE : Air Canada's Transat buyout fuels investor coronavirus jitters - sou..
RE
04/30WOODWARD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 496 M - -
Net income 2020 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 4 879 M 4 879 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 023
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart WOODWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Woodward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,17 $
Last Close Price 78,32 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Gendron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas G. Cromwell Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Robert F. Weber Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John D. Tysver Vice President-Technology
Paul Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODWARD, INC.-33.87%4 879
ATLAS COPCO AB7.76%53 661
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.41%45 638
FANUC CORPORATION-9.39%34 149
FORTIVE CORPORATION-3.65%24 800
SANDVIK AB-6.38%24 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group