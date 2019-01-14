Log in
Woodward : Schedules Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/14/2019 | 05:13pm EST

FORT COLLINS, Colo.Jan. 14, 2019

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday, January 28, 2019. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EST.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company's website, www.woodward.com, on January 28, 2019. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting 'Investors/Calendar of Events' from the menu, and will remain accessible on the company's website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-877-231-2582 (domestic) or 1-478-219-0714 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 3299222. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EST on January 28 until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 11, 2019. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); reference Conference ID 3299222.

About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com, and connect with us at www.facebook.com/woodwardinc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that reflect current expectations and are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT:Don Guzzardo
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
970-498-3580
Don.Guzzardo@Woodward.com

Woodward, Inc.

Disclaimer

Woodward Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:38:12 UTC
