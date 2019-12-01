Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for underpaying staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 11:32pm EST

A law firm has filed a class action against Woolworths Group for underpaying thousands of supermarket workers, saying Australia's biggest grocery chain should pay more than double its estimate for the shortfall in wages.

Adero Law said it filed the class action on Friday for more than 7,000 current and former employees of Woolworths Supermarkets over the scandal, which has drawn criticism from opposition politicians and prompted an investigation by a government agency.

In October, Woolworths said it had underpaid thousands of supermarket workers for years and would need to repay as much as A$300 million, becoming the highest-profile company to be caught up in wage scandals across corporate Australia.

Adero Law said it "considers that the underpayments disclosed by Woolworths to date substantially understate the wages owed," and put the number much higher at A$620 million.

Woolworths intends to defend itself in the proceedings, and said it hopes to make interim payments to affected current and former staff before Christmas.

"Woolworths Group believes the class action proceedings are without merit," the company said in a statement.

Woolworths shares touched a record high of A$40.04 earlier in the session, and were up 0.1% at A$39.805 by 0407 GMT.

Other cases of staff underpayments in recent years have included retail conglomerate Wesfarmers, Super Retail Group, and jeweller Michael Hill International Ltd among others.

Last week, Woolworth's Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci said he would forgo his bonus following the scandal, while Chairman Gordon Cairns would take a 20% cut to his board fee.

Government agency the Fair Work Ombudsman is investigating the underpayments by Woolworths.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. 0.45% 46.69 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.74% 0.675 End-of-day quote.8.87%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.00% 8.7 End-of-day quote.34.47%
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED -0.10% 9.99 End-of-day quote.42.25%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -0.09% 42.37 End-of-day quote.31.63%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.28% 39.76 End-of-day quote.34.77%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.02% 52.18 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
12/01Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for underpaying staff
RE
12/01WOOLWORTHS : Proposed class action in relation to salaried team member payments
PU
12/01WOOLWORTHS : Expects Class Action Suit Over Worker Pay Scandal
DJ
11/28South Africa's rand steady, stocks fall as investors eye trade developments
RE
11/27South Africa's Woolworths posts 2.2% rise in 20-week sales
RE
11/26Woolworths Executives to Reduce Compensation After Worker-Pay Scandal
DJ
11/26S.Africa's Checkers supermarket promises to deliver groceries in an hour
RE
11/25South Africa's big supermarkets told to drop exclusivity clauses in mall leas..
RE
11/21WOOLWORTHS : Delivery Now service offers Gold Coast shoppers grocery delivery in..
PU
11/21WOOLWORTHS : TCS named Woolworths Group IT Partner of the Year
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 62 028 M
EBIT 2020 2 882 M
Net income 2020 1 614 M
Debt 2020 2 027 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 49 871 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,02  AUD
Last Close Price 39,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,89%
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED34.77%33 686
SYSCO CORPORATION28.55%41 099
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.69%32 876
TESCO PLC20.67%28 882
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.93%28 296
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group