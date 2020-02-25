Log in
Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woolworths : 1st Half Net Profit Falls Amid Worker-Pay Scandal

02/25/2020 | 05:59pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocery company Woolworths Group Ltd. said profit declined in its first half, partly because of a worker-pay scandal.

Woolworths said Wednesday that its net profit in the half year ended Jan. 5 was 887 million Australian dollars (US$586 million), a decline of 8%. Revenue rose 6% to A$32.4 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, roughly a 2% increase.

Woolworths's profit in the half was hit by a pretax charge of A$80 million tied to backpay for workers affected by underpayments the retailer has reported and another A$51 million pretax charge on its spinoff of the Endeavour Group drinks business. Stripping out those costs, Woolworths said its net profit from continuing operations but before one-off items was A$979 million, a nearly 16% increase.

The company said sales in its main Australian food unit rose more than 6%, New Zealand food sales rose about 5% in local currency and sales at its Big W discount department store chain rose about 3%.

Looking ahead, Woolworths said there had been a slower start to trading in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting in part the effects of the Australian bush fires and the coronavirus epidemic. However, it said that its previously struggling Big W chain would post a profit for the full fiscal year.

It added that it expects the ongoing annual cost of adjusting employee salaries will be between A$35 million and A$45 million across the company, with the biggest impact in Australian food.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -1.88% 41.85 End-of-day quote.20.16%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.45% 38.4 End-of-day quote.-3.52%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 61 980 M
EBIT 2020 2 884 M
Net income 2020 1 635 M
Debt 2020 1 990 M
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 52 493 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 36,48  AUD
Last Close Price 41,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED20.16%35 388
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.94%38 413
TESCO PLC-2.31%31 373
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.71%26 901
KROGER4.55%24 234
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 360
