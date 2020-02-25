Woolworths : 1st Half Net Profit Falls Amid Worker-Pay Scandal

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian grocery company Woolworths Group Ltd. said profit declined in its first half, partly because of a worker-pay scandal.

Woolworths said Wednesday that its net profit in the half year ended Jan. 5 was 887 million Australian dollars (US$586 million), a decline of 8%. Revenue rose 6% to A$32.4 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, roughly a 2% increase.

Woolworths's profit in the half was hit by a pretax charge of A$80 million tied to backpay for workers affected by underpayments the retailer has reported and another A$51 million pretax charge on its spinoff of the Endeavour Group drinks business. Stripping out those costs, Woolworths said its net profit from continuing operations but before one-off items was A$979 million, a nearly 16% increase.

The company said sales in its main Australian food unit rose more than 6%, New Zealand food sales rose about 5% in local currency and sales at its Big W discount department store chain rose about 3%.

Looking ahead, Woolworths said there had been a slower start to trading in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting in part the effects of the Australian bush fires and the coronavirus epidemic. However, it said that its previously struggling Big W chain would post a profit for the full fiscal year.

It added that it expects the ongoing annual cost of adjusting employee salaries will be between A$35 million and A$45 million across the company, with the biggest impact in Australian food.

