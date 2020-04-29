Woolworths : 3Q Sales Rise, Though Growth Slows in April

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said total sales rose in the fiscal third quarter as consumers stocked up on supplies during the coroanvirus pandemic, but cautioned that growth had slowed in recent weeks.

The company said total sales from continuing operations in the quarter ending April 5 was 16.5 billion Australian dollars (US$10.78 billion), up nearly 11%. Total sales in its main Australian food unit reached nearly A$11.2 billion, also up 11%. New Zealand food sales rose by 14% in local currency, while sales at discount chain Big W and the Endeavour Drinks unit were both up more than 9%.

Total sales fell about 13% in the company's hotels business, given that pubs were closed from March 23 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"After a slower start to the quarter, Australian and New Zealand food sales increased materially from late February due to pantry-loading and more recently with customers eating more at home," Chief Executive Brad Banducci said.

However, the company said growth has slowed in April compared to March, with sales growth in Australian food during the first three weeks of April in the mid-single digits. It also added that sales growth in the third quarter was offset by higher operating costs due to wage increases, e-commerce and supply-chain expenses.

Looking ahead, the company said growth rates in its food business is very difficult to predict given quickly changing consumer habits. Its hotels business will make a loss before interest and tax of A$30 million-A$35 million per month while it remains closed. And Big W, hit by higher online fulfillment costs, is still expected to make a small profit for the fiscal year.

"The longer-term impact of the crisis is uncertain, however, in the likely event of a more challenging medium-term economic environment, the group remains well positioned through its focus on food and everyday needs, convenience (e-commerce and in-store) and value," Woolworths said.

