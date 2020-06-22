Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woolworths : 4Q Food Sales Rise Amid Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said Tuesday that food sales in the fiscal fourth quarter remain elevated as consumers spend more time at home, but it expects annual earnings to be roughly the same as the previous year.

The company said Australian food sales in the fiscal fourth quarter to date are up nearly 9%, following an 11% rise in the fiscal third quarter and a 6% rise in the fiscal first half. In New Zealand, food sales are up 15% in the fiscal fourth quarter, following a 14% rise in the fiscal third quarter and a 5% rise in the fiscal first half.

The company, however, said it expects full fiscal 2020 earnings before interest and tax to be in the range of 3.2 billion Australian dollars (US$2.2 billion) to A$3.25 billion, before accounting for one-time items. In comparison, the company reported earnings of A$3.29 billion in fiscal 2019 on a 53-week basis.

Woolworths will report full fiscal 2020 results on Aug. 27.

One-time items for fiscal 2020 are expected to total A$591 million, including A$176 million tied to a decision also announced Tuesday to develop two new automated distribution centers in New South Wales. Another A$185 million is tied to a scandal in which the company underpaid its workers, and another A$230 million for a restructuring and separation of its Endeavour Drinks unit.

Elsewhere in the business, Woolworths said fiscal fourth quarter sales in its Big W discount department-store chain are up 28%, compared to nearly 10% in the third quarter and 3% in the first half. Endeavour Drinks sales are up 21% in the fiscal fourth quarter to date, compared to nearly 10% in the third quarter and 5% in the first half.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
03:38aLayoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
06/17WOOLWORTHS : completes 100th supermarket solar installation in Orange
AQ
06/02Australia's Woolworths to reward over 100,000 staff with shares for virus eff..
RE
05/21WOOLWORTHS : invests with Indigenous businesses to supply hand sanitiser to keep..
AQ
05/13WOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
04/29Woolworths 3Q Sales Rise, Though Growth Slows in April
DJ
04/28WOOLWORTHS : eases more product purchase limits
PU
04/27WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : quaterly sales release
04/26WOOLWORTHS : partners with Uber to further boost home delivery capacity
PU
04/02A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontl..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63 195 M 43 660 M 43 660 M
Net income 2020 1 526 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
Net Debt 2020 8 357 M 5 774 M 5 774 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 46 210 M 31 891 M 31 925 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,59 AUD
Last Close Price 36,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.38%31 601
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.45%28 022
SYSCO CORPORATION-36.57%27 543
TESCO PLC-10.89%27 378
KROGER11.21%25 347
CP ALL-5.19%20 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group