Woolworths : 4Q Food Sales Rise Amid Pandemic

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said Tuesday that food sales in the fiscal fourth quarter remain elevated as consumers spend more time at home, but it expects annual earnings to be roughly the same as the previous year.

The company said Australian food sales in the fiscal fourth quarter to date are up nearly 9%, following an 11% rise in the fiscal third quarter and a 6% rise in the fiscal first half. In New Zealand, food sales are up 15% in the fiscal fourth quarter, following a 14% rise in the fiscal third quarter and a 5% rise in the fiscal first half.

The company, however, said it expects full fiscal 2020 earnings before interest and tax to be in the range of 3.2 billion Australian dollars (US$2.2 billion) to A$3.25 billion, before accounting for one-time items. In comparison, the company reported earnings of A$3.29 billion in fiscal 2019 on a 53-week basis.

Woolworths will report full fiscal 2020 results on Aug. 27.

One-time items for fiscal 2020 are expected to total A$591 million, including A$176 million tied to a decision also announced Tuesday to develop two new automated distribution centers in New South Wales. Another A$185 million is tied to a scandal in which the company underpaid its workers, and another A$230 million for a restructuring and separation of its Endeavour Drinks unit.

Elsewhere in the business, Woolworths said fiscal fourth quarter sales in its Big W discount department-store chain are up 28%, compared to nearly 10% in the third quarter and 3% in the first half. Endeavour Drinks sales are up 21% in the fiscal fourth quarter to date, compared to nearly 10% in the third quarter and 5% in the first half.

