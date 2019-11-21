Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equities  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/21
38.54 AUD   -0.64%
10:52pWOOLWORTHS : Delivery Now service offers Gold Coast shoppers grocery delivery in under two hours
PU
10:37pWOOLWORTHS : TCS named Woolworths Group IT Partner of the Year
PU
11/15Walmart Names Kathryn McLay to Lead Sam's Club
DJ
Woolworths : Delivery Now service offers Gold Coast shoppers grocery delivery in under two hours

0
11/21/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Friday 22 November 2019: More than 200,000 Gold Coast shoppers now have access to fresh food and grocery deliveries in under two hours as Woolworths introduces its Delivery Now service from three local supermarkets.

Customers living in the suburbs surrounding Woolworths stores in Broadbeach, Southport Park and Harbourtown can order up to 30 hand picked items from a range of more than 18,000 products.

Shoppers can track orders on their smartphones from the in-store picking process through to delivery to the door on a live map with a dynamic estimated time of arrival.

Woolworths Director of eCommerce Annette Karantoni said: 'Our customers lead increasingly busy lives and want us to offer more convenient ways to shop than ever before.

'Delivery Now offers customers a fast, reliable and effortless way to get groceries delivered to their door in under two hours.

'It's ideal for top up shops of everyday essentials, or more urgent needs like nappies, cold and flu medicine, or snacks for catering at short notice.

'Whatever the need, we're delighted to offer customers and holiday makers on the Gold Coast another ultra-convenient way to shop with Woolworths.'

The average delivery time on Delivery Now across Australia is 62 minutes and demand is growing each week.

All Delivery Now orders are hand picked in-store by Woolworths personal shoppers and delivered to customers by dedicated last-mile delivery partners.

Delivery Now orders can be placed Monday to Sunday between 9am-7pm (Sunday in selected stores until 4pm) with a flat delivery fee of $19. Customers can check if Delivery Now is available to their location at www.woolworths.com.au/now

Woolworths also offers same day delivery windows in most Gold Coast areas when orders are placed before 11am. For customers looking to save time and money, Woolworths offers a free same day Pick up service at all stores.

Delivery Now areas in the Gold Coast: Arundel, Biggera Waters, Labrador, Runaway Bay, Hollywell, Coombabah, Parkwood, Broadbeach, Broadbeach Waters, Mermaid Beach, Mermaid Waters, Clear Island Waters, Miami, Bundall, Main Beach, Southport, Surfers Paradise, Ashmore, Molendinar and Benowa.

With the Gold Coast launch, Woolworths' Delivery Now service is now available to more than 4.5 million customers across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:51:05 UTC
