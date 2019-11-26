Log in
Woolworths Executives to Reduce Compensation After Worker-Pay Scandal

11/26/2019 | 06:20pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Leaders at Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AU) said Wednesday they would reduce their compensation following a scandal in which the company stiffed workers out of parts of their salaries.

Woolworths Chief Executive Brad Banducci said he would forgo his fiscal 2020 short-term bonus, which could be as much as 2.6 million Australian dollars (US$1.8 million). Woolworths Chairman Gordon Cairns said he would reduce his fiscal 2020 board fee by 20%.

The company said its priority was to ensure salaried employees receive the money they are owed, and the move by the executives was aimed at taking responsibility for the scandal.

Woolworths said it would provide further updates at its fiscal half-year results in February. The company said it would finalize a full review of the matter by the end of the fiscal year, and that further consequences could be forthcoming.

In October, Woolworths said it found that 5,700 salaried workers hadn't been paid in full since possibly as far back as 2010. It estimated the cost could be in the A$200 million-A$300 million range before tax.

--Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.94% 8.63 End-of-day quote.32.15%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.41% 39.18 End-of-day quote.32.63%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.17% 56.75 End-of-day quote.3.80%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 62 007 M
EBIT 2020 2 878 M
Net income 2020 1 645 M
Debt 2020 2 027 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 49 144 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,86  AUD
Last Close Price 39,18  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED32.63%33 146
SYSCO CORPORATION26.17%40 726
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.93%33 733
TESCO PLC22.88%29 348
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.31%28 904
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 730
