Woolworths Executives to Reduce Compensation After Worker-Pay Scandal

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Leaders at Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AU) said Wednesday they would reduce their compensation following a scandal in which the company stiffed workers out of parts of their salaries.

Woolworths Chief Executive Brad Banducci said he would forgo his fiscal 2020 short-term bonus, which could be as much as 2.6 million Australian dollars (US$1.8 million). Woolworths Chairman Gordon Cairns said he would reduce his fiscal 2020 board fee by 20%.

The company said its priority was to ensure salaried employees receive the money they are owed, and the move by the executives was aimed at taking responsibility for the scandal.

Woolworths said it would provide further updates at its fiscal half-year results in February. The company said it would finalize a full review of the matter by the end of the fiscal year, and that further consequences could be forthcoming.

In October, Woolworths said it found that 5,700 salaried workers hadn't been paid in full since possibly as far back as 2010. It estimated the cost could be in the A$200 million-A$300 million range before tax.

