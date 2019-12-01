Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
05:37pWOOLWORTHS : Expects Class Action Suit Over Worker Pay Scandal
Woolworths : Expects Class Action Suit Over Worker Pay Scandal

12/01/2019 | 05:37pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AU) said Monday that it expects to be sued in a class-action proceeding over claims it didn't fully pay salaried employees, the latest development in a worker-pay scandal engulfing the company.

The Australian grocer said it was notified that a Canberra law firm is planning to file the employee class action against it in Australia's Federal Court.

Woolworths said it is planning to fully rectify all payment shortfalls, so the claims in the lawsuit are without merit. It said it would fully defend itself against the proceeding.

The company said it is still working on making interim payments before Christmas to affected employees for the September 2017 to August 2019 period, which has been reviewed to date. Woolworths previously said employees may not have been fully paid going back to 2010.

The one-off impact from the payment shortfalls could be as high as 300 million Australian dollars (US$203 million) before tax, Woolworths has said. Another update will be provided at the company's half-year result in February.

Last week, company leaders said they would take pay cuts in the wake of the scandal.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED34.77%33 686
SYSCO CORPORATION28.55%41 099
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.69%32 876
TESCO PLC20.67%28 882
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.93%28 296
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 581
